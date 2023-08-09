Rev. Tommy Johnson, pastor at Temple of Peace Church of God in Christ, speaks during a community gathering of support Tuesday for Kansas State University President Richard Linton outside of Anderson Hall in Manhattan.
Paul Chai, associate vice president of investment and chief investment officer for Kansas State University Foundation, signs a get-well card for university president Richard Linton during a community gathering of support Tuesday on the campus in Manhattan.
Marshall Stewart, senior vice president and chief of staff at Kansas State University, speaks with reporters after a community gathering of support Tuesday for university president Richard Linton outside of Anderson Hall in Manhattan.
Father Gale Hammerschmidt, pastor of St. Isidore’s Catholic Church in Manhattan, leads a prayer during a community gathering of support Tuesday for Kansas State University President Richard Linton outside of Anderson Hall.
Rev. Barry Park, lead pastor at University Christian Church in Manhattan, speaks during a community gathering of support Tuesday for Kansas State University President Richard Linton outside of Anderson Hall.
Rev. David Romero, co-owner of Brothers Coffee Company and lead pastor at Relevant Church in Manhattan, speaks during a community gathering of support for Kansas State University President Richard Linton on Tuesday outside of Anderson Hall.
Rev. Jason Pittman, senior pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Manhattan, leads a prayer during a community gathering of support Tuesday for Kansas State University President Richard Linton outside of Anderson Hall.
Rev. Jonathan Hupp, lead pastor at Bluemont Church in Manhattan, leads a prayer during a community gathering of support Tuesday for Kansas State University President Richard Linton outside of Anderson Hall.
Bells sounded from Anderson Hall on Tuesday evening, bringing hundreds of community members to the building’s lawn.
The crowd gathered in support of K-State President Richard Linton, who had announced earlier in the day doctors had diagnosed him with throat and tongue cancer.
Nine pastors from Manhattan churches shared their insights and offered prayers. The silence then broke with chants of “We’ve got you,” led by Cynthia Lane, chairwoman of the governor’s education council and Kansas Board of Regents member.
The community’s faith leaders used language of “hope, strength, wisdom, patience, healing, grace and power.” Many speakers used the word “family” because of K-State’s history of referring to the university community as such.
Marshall Stewart, K-State’s senior vice president and chief of staff, and U.S. Senator Jerry Moran gave short speeches.
Stewart wanted to make one thing clear: “Richard Linton is still the president of Kansas State University.”
Stewart acknowledged taking on more “responsibility” after the president appointed him to represent Linton at meetings and events, but he said it’s nothing new; Stewart said he has filled in for Linton for various reasons before, which has prepared him for these added responsibilities.
Stewart said he will remain in contact with Linton every day as he works remotely from Kansas City.
“Obviously, when you get treatments like he’s going to go through, you just can’t be present in some settings,” Stewart said. “That’s the big thing right now as we go forward. Again, I’ve got him to rely on, but we’ve also got a great team.”
Moran admired the gathering and said it provides “encouragement and support.” He also said that while “lots of things divide us,” prayers are answered.
The senator provided encouragement.
“The president of Kansas State University matters greatly,” Moran said. “When good things happen at K-State, good things happen in Kansas. We’re pleased to work with him and try to make certain that good things continue to happen here at K-State.”
Manhattan Christian College’s president, Kevin Ingram, said he’s supported Linton in prayers since he took office on campus in 2021.
“I’ve prayed for the presidents of K-State through the years, and I added him to my weekly prayer list,” Ingram said. “Today when I received the news, I texted him and said, ‘By the way, you’ve jumped up to daily.’ I am so glad to see everybody here from a community perspective to lift him up.”
Along with prayers for the president, many pastors prayed for the medical professionals at the University of Kansas Cancer Center, where Linton will undergo treatment.
“Talk about community,” Moran said. “KU and K-State coming together for the greater good.”