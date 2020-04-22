Emergency responders flew one person to a Topeka hospital after a car crash near St. George late Monday morning.
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an injury crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 and Blackjack Road at 11 a.m.
Deputies found that a silver Nissan Sentra driven by Taylor Prockish, 22 of Westmoreland, and a green Toyota Prius, driven by Michael Bell, 61 of Sedan, had crashed.
Sheriff Shane Jager said Bell had slowed on U.S. 24 to turn onto Blackjack Road when Prockish rear-ended Bell’s vehicle.
Emergency responders flew Prockish to a Topeka hospital for further treatment of her injuries.
Both cars, which had no other occupants, had been traveling east when the crash occurred.
Eastbound lanes of the highway were closed and reopened around 1 p.m. while first responders worked at the scene.
Rural firefighters, Pottawatomie County EMS and the St. George Police Department also responded to the incident.