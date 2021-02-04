The Westloop Dillons pharmacy will soon be one of 22 Dillons locations across the the state to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
Kroger, the parent company of the grocery retailer, announced Tuesday the federal government selected to participate it in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership plan, which will allocate vaccines to Kroger Health pharmacists in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Ohio and Utah. Officials expect the vaccines to be available Feb. 11.
Local pharmacists expect to have 100 doses of the Moderna available each week and to have that amount increase in the coming weeks under the federal plan.
Appointments are required. The pharmacies will begin allowing people to schedule appointments online at dillons.com/covidvaccine beginning Feb. 11.
“We kindly ask for pharmacy patients’ patience with this process as vaccine supplies and appointments will be very limited in the first several weeks,” Kroger spokeswoman Sheila Regehr said.
She said Kroger expects the Sarber Lane Dillons pharmacy to also receive vaccines “very soon,” based on their availability.
Once patients confirm their appointment, they should check in at the pharmacy window. Regehr said employees will be required to turn away individuals who do not meet the local county vaccination criteria.
Riley County is currently in Phase 2 of its vaccination rollout, which includes people 65 and older, emergency first responders and those working with children and in care centers.
Licensed healthcare professionals have had the opportunity to be vaccinated during the first phase of the plan.