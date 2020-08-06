Riley County commissioner Ron Wells is at peace with the pending results of the Republican primary.
“It’s been a good run, a good time,” said Wells, who has served as a commissioner for eight years. “But I’m not sure I could’ve held out another four years. And so, things always work out the way they’re meant to be.”
Wells discussed his reaction to the election results Thursday during a Riley County Commission meeting.
“Now, I get my life back,” said Wells, whose term expires in January.
Former Manhattan city commissioner John Matta is ahead of Wells for the District 3 position on the Riley County Commission. Matta has 1,447 votes while Wells received 1,044 votes, according to unofficial results posted Wednesday on the Riley County website.
Wells told The Mercury on Wednesday that he plans to get married soon and also continue working on remodeling projects.
In addition, chairman Marvin Rodriguez said he followed the election results this week.
“Kinda interesting, as (county clerk Rich Vargo) said, we had a lot of voting, a lot of voters,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said he will wait and see how the rest of the ballots trickle in to see how close the District 2 race will be by the end.
“Ballots still haven’t come in, so wanted to see how close it would be,” Rodriguez said.
As of Wednesday, according to the unofficial report, Rodriguez is in third place with 659 votes. Riley City council member Greg McKinley leads with 874 votes while Phil Mattox, a retired brigadier general, is second with 785 votes.
Vargo said the county is expecting to continue to receive mail-in ballots through Friday. He said unofficial results will be updated by the end of each day.
Vargo tabulated another 915 ballots Wednesday, he said.
“We expect more today,” Vargo said.
In addition, the commissioners met Elizabeth Ward, the new human resource manager, who is replacing Cindy Volanti. Volanti’s last day is Tuesday, Vargo said. Volanti is helping Ward transition into the position before she departs.
“We’re very excited to have Elizabeth on board,” Vargo said.