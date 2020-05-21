Riley County commissioner Ron Wells is accusing an organization of being racist after a Facebook comment about him and commission chairman Marvin Rodriguez.
Wells said there was a comment on the Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice (MAPJ) Facebook page calling him and Rodriguez “two angry, old white guys.”
“When you start naming people by color, in a derogatory manner, that’s still racism,” Wells said.
Wells said during his commissioner comment period that he thinks MAPJ has gone downhill.
“I can’t believe this new group of people would drag an organization like that right down into the gutter,” Wells said.
The organization has been at odds with the commission ever since comments by Rodriguez in March regarding Chinese people and the coronavirus.
He said that Manhattan is not likely to have many cases of the coronavirus because “we don’t necessarily have any (Chinese people).”
Wells said Thursday the organization is using a “bully pulpit” and looking for “immediate gratification,” where members can be seen or heard on camera.
Wells indicated that MAPJ, to him, doesn’t exist anymore.
MAPJ has been broadcasting the past several meetings on Facebook. The organization also has called for Rodriguez’s resignation.
However, the commission plans to start broadcasting its meetings on YouTube next Thursday.
Commissioner John Ford reported the plan to the commission Thursday.
Ford said the county received the camera May 15. The commission approved broadcasting the meetings May 7.