Dennis Pat Weixelman, Wamego, filed April 27 for a fourth term as Pottawatomie County Commissioner, representing the second district.
Weixelman is challenged by Nancy McCarter, Wamego, who filed for the position July 2, 2019. McCarter is currently Pottawatomie County clerk.
Position 2 includes Rock Creek, Pottawatomie, Louisville and Wamego Townships, including the cities of Westmoreland, Louisville and Wamego.
Greg Riat, Belvue, has filed for re-election to County Commissioner Position 3, which includes the eastern and northern portions of the county.
Riat, former sheriff, was elected November 7, 2019, by Republican precinct committee men and women to fill the unexpired term of Travis Altenhofen, who resigned because of added responsibilities at his workplace.
Two candidates have filed for the position of county clerk — Leslie Dugan, Wamego, and Dawn Henry, Westmoreland.
Both candidates currently work in the clerk’s office. Dugan is accounts payable clerk and Henry is deputy county clerk.
Two candidates have also filed for the position of sheriff — Shane Jager and Michael Baker.
Jager, Wamego, was elected in late November by Republican precinct committee men and women to fill the unexpired term of Riat.
Baker, Wamego, is currently chief of police of the city of Wamego.
Others filing for county offices include Lisa Wright, treasurer; Betty Jo Abitz, register of deeds; and Sherri Schuck, county attorney. All three candidates are incumbents and were unopposed as of Monday.
So far, all candidates seeking Pottawatomie County office have filed on the Republican ticket. The deadline for filing is noon June 1.
The primary election is scheduled for Aug. 4, and the general election is Nov. 3.