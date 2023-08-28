Weekend brawl breaks out at fraternity 'pledgesketball' event Staff reports Aug 28, 2023 22 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct an earlier error on which fraternity’s basketball court the incident took place.College students sporting a variety of basketball jerseys brawled Saturday afternoon at the annual freshman “Pledgesketball” basketball tournament, which involves K-State fraternity members.A video of the fight went viral on Twitter when Old Row K-State posted videos featuring dozens of men throwing punches and tackling each other at Phi Delta Theta’s court.The official Barstool Sports account reposted the footage to make the game-turned-boxing-match national news.As students who attended the tournament direct messaged Old Row with more content, the K-State account tweeted different angles of the fight.The clip with the most interaction showed a close-up of a man punching another man in a Charlotte Hornets jersey, knocking him down.Neither the Riley County Police Department nor K-State police received reports of the brawl. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section See Sacramento Republic fans march towards Hughes Stadium to celebrate team's 10th season Russia Denies Role In The Wagner Chief’s Plane Crash Taiwan-Japan Fruit Festival Highlights Agriculture Ties - TaiwanPlus News Latest News Hughes promotes Wates to K-State baseball associate head coach OUR NEIGHBORS | Videographer captures the wonders of Kansas from a new perspective Matured Frankfort team expects to compete Local chiropractor charged with sex crimes at his office Weekend brawl breaks out at fraternity 'pledgesketball' event Residents raise concerns over Riley County's 2024 budget Firefighters stop fires at Meadowlark Hills and Jardine, no injuries reported Discovery Center inspires the next generation at Aerospace Day Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLABCo to close at end of yearJury convicts Manhattan man of attempted first-degree murderManhattan heat shatters 87-year record to become hottest place in the USWeekend brawl breaks out at fraternity 'pledgesketball' eventMan's defense in attempted murder case: She shot at meLocal chiropractor charged with sex crimes at his officeK-State men's basketball adds 2 walk-ons to 2023 rosterWoman testifies about 'cat-and-mouse game' in attempted murder trialRetired interim police director and father pins his son at Manhattan promotion ceremonyManhattan Regional Airport construction delayed until end of September Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Back To School 2023 Aug 12, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.