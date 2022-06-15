A year after becoming an official federal holiday, Manhattan’s Juneteenth celebration has expanded to several days of events.
President Joe Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021 just a couple of days before the celebration, and Sonya Baker, chair of Manhattan Juneteenth Planning Committee, said that has made it even more crucial to educate people about the history of the holiday.
“Everyone understands the Fourth of July, but it’s new to so many about Juneteenth,” Baker said.
Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, marks the day in 1865 when word of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Galveston, Texas, and the order freeing slaves began to be enforced there.
The committee and Downtown Manhattan hosted an art walk from June 3 to Wednesday, and a week of events kicked off Monday with a screening of “BlackKklansman.”
Kevin Willmott, who won an Academy Award for that film’s screenplay, was scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Shamrock Zone in Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Willmott is also a Junction City native and a professor of film at the University of Kansas.
There will be a meet and greet with several K-State coaches from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Douglass Activity Center, followed by a Juneteenth Art Auction from 7 to 9 p.m. at the center. A grilling contest will be at 6 p.m. Friday at City Park. Taster kits for that event are $5. The Juneteenth Arts in the Park concert, featuring Private Property from St. Louis, with vocalists Anita Jackson, Taynka Mimi, and Wil Robinson, will begin at 8 p.m. Friday at City Park.
The Juneteenth Fitness Experience will be from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at City Park. The community celebration will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring a Unity Walk, food vendors and other activities, culminating with a concert from 7:30 to 9 p.m. with performers Mo’Town Unlimited.
Baker said it is important to educate more people about Juneteenth because for so long it was not included in the history books or spoken about widely. Americans would celebrate freedom on the Fourth of July without the context that many Americans were not free until much later, she said.
“African Americans were still held in bondage when everyone else was celebrating freedom,” Baker said.
Baker said Juneteenth is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of Black people and aspects of American history that have previously been ignored or hidden from public view.
“So much of Black history is hidden or not talked about, but it’s very real,” Baker said. “We are just as much a vital part of the United States. We have made that contribution and continue to.”