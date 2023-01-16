Recent K-State graduate Alexis Przybylski said she “loves all things wedding,” so it wasn’t a stretch for her to model a sparkly white gown for the 29th annual Flint Hills Bridal Show Sunday.
“Before this, I was a wedding planner in Arizona,” Przybylski said, “so it’s kind of like another side of the wedding industry, and I love it.”
Przybylski works as an ambassador for bridal fashion company Celebrations of the Heart, talking with brides-to-be about their wedding gown needs. She said this was her first time at the Flint Hills Bridal Show. The Hilton Garden Inn hosted 43 vendors from around the Flint Hills region, including caterers, wedding fashion outlets, creative media companies and transportation services.
Tara Gieber, co-owner of MHK Caravan Company, said it was also her first time as a vendor at the bridal show. She and her husband, Greg, parked their pair of vintage camper trailers — also called caravans — inside the hotel.
“We actually launched our business on a Saturday in September (of last year), and the following Tuesday we got a call from Jack Daniels,” Gieber said, “that hired us to go down to Branson, Mo., and we did a four-day Garth Brooks concert. So, within a few days of starting our business, we kind of blew up.”
MHK Caravan Company consists of “Wanda,” a 1965 Nomad Wanderer travel trailer that’s been converted into a portable bar, and “Bella,” a 1954 Bellwood camper, which is now a mobile photo booth. Gieber (pronounced guh-BAR) said she and her husband also recently purchased a vintage school bus that they are modifying into a party bus, as well as a vintage Ford pickup bed that will become a mobile self-tapping bar. She said she will “definitely” return for next year’s bridal fair.
Notably missing from this year’s event was the runway and fashion show. Event producer Tara Grubb with Complete Weddings and Events said the business that hosts the fashion show had a previous engagement and was unable to participate.
“Unfortunately it is a lot of work, and wear and tear on dresses, and so we sadly didn’t get somebody else to take that on,” Grubb said. “We’re hoping it comes back. We do love that part of the show.”
Officials scheduled the usual gift giveaways that take place after the fashion show for Facebook Live Monday morning. Grubb said the event was the largest it had been since COVID-19 first affected the wedding industry almost three years ago, with more than 150 pre-registered brides before the doors to the bridal show opened at noon Sunday.
“We have more registered brides than we have had since COVID,” Grubb said. “We’re now starting to bounce back this year.”
Grubb said it’s possible that up to 200 brides registered and about 500 people attended this year’s event. Bride-to-be Katie Smith said she recently graduated from K-State and convinced her fiancé, Andrew, to move from their native Colorado to Manhattan. The couple’s wedding date is May 27, and she said she’s having MHK Caravan Company at her reception.
“I’m so excited, they’re so beautiful,” Smith said. “It’ll be nice to have an open bar, have everyone dance, it’s going to be so fun.”
Smith and her fiancé have been together for five years and got engaged last March. She said she needed time to plan her perfect wedding but ended up getting everything accomplished “way ahead of time.”
“So, now I’m just in the waiting phase,” Smith said. “It just makes me anxious, like now what do we do?”
Smith said it was her first time attending a bridal show, and that it was “kind of overwhelming” but in a good way.
“I wish there was (a bridal show) before I went ahead and did everything,” Smith said, “because going around talking to people, I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s a cool idea.’ Seeing it all before I booked everything would’ve been cool, but there’s so many great options. I love that there’s cutlery, and on the other side there’s like a personal shopper to help you figure out what you want for your registry. I never thought of that, so to have that is really cool.”