The music flowed from loudspeakers Saturday at City Park as both performers and crowd members danced during the Little Apple Pride Festival.
The festival represented a celebration of the area’s LGBT community. The festivities began with a parade in the late morning that went almost fully around City Park and concluded at Wefald Pavilion.
At the pavilion, attendees enjoyed music, dancing, a magic show, a drag show and food vendors in the afternoon. The windy and overcast weather did not stop the festivities, but the 25 food vendors did relocate to the indoor location.
The weather did not seem to affect the overall turnout for the day of festivities, which saw more than 1,000 people in attendance.
“It was pretty packed this morning,” attendee Blayre Scheck said. “There was hardly any place to sit earlier.”
Lil Kim Chi hosted the afternoon drag show. During the performances, the crowd danced along with the 11 performers to the music.
“Everyone at the very beginning was dancing around,” said attendee Chelsea Claussen. “It was awesome to see everyone dancing and being free. Then the drag queens went on, and it was amazing.”
The evening concluded with an after-party at Tate’s in Aggieville. Performers Starla Nyte Carmichael and Juju Noir headlined the evening drag show.
Many appreciated not just the festivities but the ambience of the day as a whole, saying the energy was good.
Attendees attributed that to the crowd as well as the performers on stage.
“The performances we did see were really cool,” said attendee Amber Harris. “They were really interactive with the crowd, and the music was really good.”