Country Stampede canceled its opening-night headliner, Riley Green, after storms and rain blew through the area Thursday.
The country music festival, formerly in Manhattan, has been in Topeka for three years. The first year, severe weather plagued the event. The second year, a plague plagued it. (Like many events last year, it was canceled.)
On Thursday, organizers asked fans camping out at the festival to shelter in place because of a thunderstorm and lightning. Early Friday morning, winds of up to 70 mph took down chairs, tents and fences, according to reports. Officials were cleaning up the concert site at Heartland Motorsports Park on Friday.
Country Stampede will run through Saturday in Topeka with Luke Combs headlining. This year’s event also includes an airshow, Thunder Over the Heartland.
Organizers changed the name to from Heartland Stampede to Country Stampede (technically Country Stampede at the Heartland) this year. It’s the 25th anniversary for the festival.