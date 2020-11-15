Before the pandemic, Ryan and Krista Bramhall had themselves in an enviable position. Two kids, a house, early-to-mid-40s, debts paid off, successful business, retirement money salted away, involved in the community. After 20 years of long hours, they saw some light at the end of the tunnel.
Eight months later, that light’s been snuffed out, or at least dimmed dramatically. That’s largely because of the nature of their business. They own two bars in Aggieville, one of which was ordered to close last week by a district judge for violating virus rules. They reopened the same day after chaining off the dance floor, but they say they still feel widely misunderstood and persecuted, even as they try to comply with restrictions and eek out a living at the same time.
“There have been nights I didn’t sleep at all, just trying to think of what I’m going to do to survive,” Ryan said in an extended interview with The Mercury late last week. He and Krista decided to talk to the newspaper in the hopes that the community would better understand their perspective, that, as Krista said, “we are actually people.”
Ryan, 46, is a Manhattan native; he graduated MHS in 1993, the sort of guy who got along with everybody and liked to ride dune buggies, friends say. His father started, ran and then sold a local HVAC business and his late mother was prominent as the longtime leader of the Flinthills Breadbasket. Ryan worked for his dad, then got into the bar business bit by bit, starting as a guy in his 20s who just liked to go to Aggieville. Krista, 41, moved to Manhattan to go to K-State, worked, got married and then finished her degree even with young kids. She does the books for the two Aggieville bars they own, Fats and Tubby’s. Their two sons, 8 and 11, go to Seven Dolors.
They haven’t had a paycheck since July. They’ve burned through their retirement savings and taken on new debt. They shelved a plan to sell one of the bars to a manager/partner. And yet they still both remain heavily involved with the Aggieville Business Association, Ryan as the president and Krista as the treasurer. (She filled in once as the director when the organization was between people.) And they both hope to get through this.
“Ryan and I are still optimists,” Krista said.
◊◊◊◊◊
District Judge Grant Bannister issued a restraining order this past Tuesday, closing Tubby’s, the Bramhall’s bar at 1127 Moro St. That order came at the request of the county health department, which alleged that the bar was breaking the rules that prohibit dancing, require people to sit while drinking, and require customers and employees to wear masks. Theirs was the second bar ordered to close for the same violations over the Halloween weekend; Dirty Dawg Saloon also allegedly stayed open past the midnight closing time. Both bars are scheduled for hearings this coming week; neither missed a night of business because they said they immediately came into compliance.
Ryan said they have been following all the rules since June, when the lockdown lifted and some version of the current regulations were enacted. He put tables and chairs on the dance floor, and told managers not to allow dancing, and threatened employees with a three-strikes policy for violations. He acknowledged he hasn’t fired anyone yet.
But those rules are very difficult to enforce all the time, he said: Customers get up to drink and dance wherever they are, and they don’t wear their masks all the time. He still doesn’t actually know what happened on Halloween weekend.
The toughest part of the rules, in terms of bar revenue, is the midnight closing time. Bars in Kansas under normal circumstances can stay open until 2 a.m. “Those last two hours are very important for the business,” Ryan said.
Government officials went with a midnight cutoff because they said after that is when crowds typically grow, and people ignore rules as they get drunker. The point is to limit the transmission of the coronavirus. Bar owners mutter sarcastically that “the virus only comes out after midnight.”
They also say they’re being targeted in a way that’s fundamentally unfair.
“Wal-Mart sees more traffic in a day than we see in a month,” Ryan said. “And I can walk in there without a mask and nobody says anything.”
Restaurants require people to wear masks to enter, but then people take them off at their table, as if the virus miraculously doesn’t penetrate the air there. People go to concession stands at K-State football games to order beers, then stand around in groups, drinking and talking, without the required social-distancing. Yet when these things happen at bars, the authorities pounce, bar owners say.
“How many other businesses in town have the police department walking through your business six to seven times a night?” Krista said.
Ryan said he has a good working relationship with the police officers who currently patrol Aggieville; they typically do walk-throughs in that area every weekend night to monitor underage drinking and head off the sort of trouble that can develop in the bar district.
While police aren’t directly responsible for enforcing coronavirus restrictions, they say they pass on body-cam footage and eyewitness accounts to the health department for enforcement of civil regulations.
The officer who leads the Aggieville patrol, in fact, called Ryan the following weekend while he was attending a retirement party at Colbert Hills to warn him that the health department was cracking down. Ryan said he checked in with managers to make sure the bar was following the rules. The DJ had flipped the dance floor lights on, and Ryan said he got them turned off before a problem developed.
But then came the court order. Turns out it was for whatever happened the prior weekend.
◊◊◊◊◊
Ryan’s first bar was the Rocky Ford Tavern, out near the lake, which he bought from the previous owner after it burned down. He was doing the HVAC work after that, and one thing led to another. Ryan had worked for his dad’s company, Thermal Comfort Air, since the seventh grade, doing pipefitting and boiler work as he got older. He went to work fulltime there after high school. Never needed to go to the vo-tech. “I learned it all on the job,” he said.
Rocky Ford, now the location of the Little Grill, is where he met Krista, who was tending bar. She went to K-State and to beauty school here. She tended bar at Fats for Ryan, and they started dating. She quit at the bar to avoid messiness since she was dating the owner. They were married in 2007.
The bar business was a way out of working for his dad, with whom he has always been very close. That was good for their relationship; otherwise all family gatherings and vacations became all about work all the time, he said.
Ryan worked on the equipment in Aggieville bars and became friends with some of the owners; eventually in 2000 he bought what was called Rowdy Troute’s from Billy Porter and Mike Troute.
He fixed it up and renamed it Fats. In 2006, he bought, gutted and remodeled what had been called Joe’s Taproom from Porter and Troute and called it Tubby’s. Then in 2010 he took on the former Gumby’s Pizza, which he renamed “Dough Boys.” (The theme of names having to do with fat people is basically an accident, he said with a laugh, saying “you wouldn’t believe how many people ask that.”)
Dough Boys went kaput in a couple of years during what he described as an Aggieville business downturn. Bryant Avery, a lifelong friend and high school classmate, said Ryan’s ability to bounce back from those sorts of problems is one of the things he admires most about his friend.
The other: He has done the right thing.
“Aggieville’s had its share of shady bar owners, but Ryan’s never really followed that path,” he said. “If anything it made him stronger.”
In more recent years he sold part-interest in Fats to his manager, Dan Milligan, whom he describes as “amazing.” The plan was to sell the rest of it to him, so that the Bramhalls could eventually back out of the bar game. That plan had to be put on hold, although now they’re working on the paperwork again.
“I’m working to get out of (the bar business),” Ryan said. “It’s just extremely stressful.”
It’s a 7-day-a-week gig, heavily regulated and policed, where the owner has to be involved round the clock. Ryan said he routinely worked 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. until his second child was born. The youngster didn’t really acknowledge Ryan because he was gone from home so much. That’s when Ryan decided to try to back off.
“People don’t realize how hard it is,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of blood pressure problems. I’m stressed out beyond stressed out.”
“People forget a bar is still a business,” Krista said. “We have to make ends meet.”
He and Krista said people here think Aggieville bar owners are “just getting people drunk, taking advantage of them, and worrying only about our profit margins.”
In fact, they say, bar owners and managers are on the hook to prevent underage drinking — if the cops catch a minor in their bar, the minor has to pay a ticket but the bar might have to cough up a $10,000 fine. They routinely confiscate fakes. They stop drunk people from drinking more. They arrange for Ubers to take inebriated drivers home, or give them rides themselves. With the Bramhalls in leadership positions, the Aggieville Business Association called off Fake Paddy’s Day last spring, in the interest of safety as the pandemic lockdown descended.
Meanwhile, in recent years a lot of their business has migrated to raging parties at rental houses around the perimeter of campus. College kids also leave town to go to bars in Lawrence or Kansas City, where they said law enforcement is looser.
“Aggieville isn’t what it once was,” they said. That’s part of why they got involved in the business association, to try to drive forward with redevelopment plans and to try to change the image of the district, which has 15 bars among its 96 businesses. They note that it is still the community’s most recognized symbol nationwide, and that it could again be a big tourist attraction. “But the community has quit embracing it,” he said.
At the moment, with pandemic-related restrictions, they have to police their customers’ behavior even more to prevent dancing and require masks and distancing. That’s been the routine since June. It’s cut seriously into revenue, but they’ve also been overwhelmed by the generosity of their landlords, bankers and vendors.
“We haven’t changed anything we’ve done since the health department came out in the middle of June,” Ryan said. He complimented the RCPD officer, Jamie Dickson, who he said has “been great” in working with the bars to assure compliance and safety. “She told us ‘you guys are doing great.’”
Ryan said Aggieville bar owners have gotten together to talk, even collectively saying among themselves that they ought to just do what they want, rather than put up with the restrictions anymore. But they always reconsider, he said, because they don’t want to jeopardize safety or for that matter risk their businesses or their customers’ or employees’ safety.
After the court papers arrived last Tuesday, Ryan said he and Krista put up a couple more barriers between tables and chained off the dance floor completely. They’re hoping that prevents further problems.
Their goal, years ago, was to get out of the business in 20 years. But even after all the stress and the problems, it’s hard to envision. Krista could go into the medical field, where she has some training. Ryan chuckled that he could go sell houses, like the rest of the former bar owners he knows do. He acknowledged that his own dad at this point would probably tell him it’s time to get out.
But still...“It’s my baby,” Ryan said. “I’ve been doing this since my 20s. I’ve put so much time and everything into it.”
At this point, Krista said, “we’re just hoping we can get back the 20 years we’ve had of working on it.”