The Manhattan City Commission has unanimously approved raising water, wastewater, and stormwater rates beginning Jan 1. That includes an average residential water increase of 18% and an average business water increase of 13%.
Manhattan Public Works Director Robert Ott on Tuesday proposed the city adopt a plan with a “corrective” rate expected to generate $1.4 million in revenue. According to a memo from Ott’s office the recommendation is “based on projections that the fund balance will fall substantially below recommended levels in the near future and is trending toward being negative within the next 10 years.”
Half of the revenue would come from a monthly minimum charge and half would come from a usage charge. Each would generate $750,000 in revenue.
The minimum charge will be a monthly flat fee of $13.24 in city limits and $26.48 outside of city limits. The city government also will add a surcharge based on the size of the water meter used. The usage charge is based on water used, which would be $2.93 per unit inside the city limits and $5.86 per unit outside the city.
Residential water prices will increase from a current average $29.99 to $35.24 per month, a difference of $5.25 or almost 18%. That’s an annual difference of $63.06 for the average customer.
The average business water bill would increase from $147.62 to $167.17 per month, a monthly difference of $19.55 or 13%. The average yearly difference would be $234.63.
Also, an increase in wastewater will raise the average residential bill in 2022 from $44.57 per month to $45.91, a monthly difference of $1.34 per or $16.05 annually.
The average monthly bill for wastewater for businesses in 2022 would increase from $228.57 to $235.42 per month, a monthly difference of $6.68 or $82.28 annually.
The increase in water rates will maintain funding for current and future water projects, officials said. Some of those projects include the Northwest Water Transmission Main costing $8 million-$10 million, Anderson Avenue waterline replacement at $1.3 million, and a levee improvement share cost of $5 million.
Additionally, residential and commercial rates for stormwater will increase in 2022.
Manhattan City Engineer Brian Johnson proposed increasing the current levee surcharge from $1.66 to $2 beginning Jan. 1.
The current surcharge, which provides revenue to pay off the levee improvement project’s 20-year bond, is not providing enough funding for the project, officials said. Officials said if the city didn’t raise the rates, it could delay other CIP projects to the downtown watershed.
Johnson also asked commissioners to implement the fifth year of the “flattening project,” which is intended to even our charges between residential and commercial customers. Both types of customers now pay $7.55 per month.
Mayor Wynn Butler said he does not want to raise rates, but there are valid reasons for doing it.
“People are concerned about stormwater,” Butler said. “We’ve been chipping away at it. We can’t stop now.”