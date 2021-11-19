The Manhattan City Commission unanimously increased water, wastewater and stormwater rates, which would begin Jan 1.
On Tuesday, Manhattan Public Works Director Robert Ott proposed increasing water rates. Ott proposed the city adopt a plan with a corrective rate generating $1.4 million in revenue needed to keep the budget on track. The 1.4 million in revenue would be collected through a 50/50 split between a minimum and usage charge. Each would generate $750,000 in revenue.
The minimum charge is based on a flat fee them your water meter size. The usage charge is based on how much water is used. If this plan is implemented, the average residential water bill will increase 18% and businesses would see a 13% increase.
Residential water prices see an increase from $29.99 to $35.24 per month, a $5.25 difference per month, or an annual difference of $63.06. The average business water bill would increase from $147.62 to $167.17 per month, a monthly difference of 19.55 or a yearly difference of $234.63
Also, a 3% increase in wastewater increase. Increasing the average residential bill from $44.57 per month to $45.91 and monthly difference of $1.34 per or $16.05 annually.
Wastewater for businesses would increase from $228.57 to $235.42 per month monthly difference of $6.68 or $82.28 annually.
The increase in water rates keeps adequate funding for the water projects scheduled to be constructed. Some of those projects include the Northwest Water Transmission Main $ 8-10 Million, Anderson Avenue waterline replacement $1.3 Million and levee share cost of $5 million.
Additionally, commissioners approved setting the residential and commercial rates for stormwater in 2022. Manhattan City Engineer Brain Johnson proposed increasing the current levee surcharge from $1.66 to $2 beginning Jan 1.
The current surcharge is not providing enough funding for Capital Improvement stormwater projects which will result in project delays. If raised, CIP and water projects would remain on schedule and adequately funded. Johnson also asked Commissioners to implement the fifth year of the flattening project charging residential and commercial at a uniform rate of $7.55 per month. If the surcharge is raised to $2 per month, the total is $9.55 per unit.
Mayor Wynn Butler said he does not want to raise rates, but there are valid reasons for doing it. “People are concerned about stormwater, we’ve been chipping away at it, we can’t stop now,” said Butler.