City manager Ron Fehr on Friday announced the promotion of Jared Wasinger from assistant to the city manager to assistant city manager.
Wasinger will help with the day-to-day management of city operations, including supervising staff and administrative policy, working with Fehr and deputy city manager Jason Hilgers on various projects and redevelopment activity. Wasinger also will serve as the designated representative on the Riley County police board and staff liaison to the city-university special projects fund committee.
“I believe Jared will continue to have a positive impact within the organization and the community by assisting with day-to-day project management as well as helping identify creative and innovative solutions to community challenges while enhancing city services,” Fehr said in a written statement.
Wasinger, who is from Hays, graduated from Kansas State University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public administration.
Wasinger began working for the city government in 2015 as a summer intern in the human resources department and then as a management intern in the city manager’s office. Wasinger was hired full-time as a management assistant in 2016 before becoming assistant to the city manager in December 2017.
“I am honored to serve in this role and work for this organization and the community,” Wasinger said. “We have amazing, dedicated people working for the city and I am proud to work with them.”
Wasinger is replacing Dennis Marstall, who resigned from the position in the fall to become county administrator for Lancaster County in South Carolina.
Kristen Dolf will fill Wasinger’s role as assistant to the city manager. Dolf worked as a management assistant and has worked in the city manager’s office since 2016. Before joining the city manager’s office, she worked in the public works department from 2013 to 2016 as a senior administrative assistant.