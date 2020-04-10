The Washington County Health Department has mandated all Washington County residents who traveled to or from Riley County since Tuesday be placed under a quarantine.
The WCHD added Riley County to a group that includes Johnson, Wyandotte, Douglas, Leavenworth, Sedgwick, Coffey and Shawnee counties as places that require a mandatory 14-day isolation and quarantine if a person has traveled there. In addition, the list also follows the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s quarantine list, which includes people who have recently traveled to Connecticut, Louisiana, Colorado, Florida, California, New York, Washington State, Illinois and New Jersey, as well as anyone who has traveled internationally or taken a cruise.
The order was put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19. As of Friday, Washington County does not have any confirmed cases of the virus. Riley County has had 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19, though five people have recovered.
The order excludes travel to and from Riley County for “necessary essential functions.” It does not have a set end date.
As a whole, Kansas has 1,166 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 50 deaths, as of Thursday. The majority of cases stem from the areas surrounding Kansas City and Wichita.