Scrub.
No, seriously. Take this newspaper, phone, tablet, laptop, etc. to the kitchen or bathroom sink and start scrubbing your hands. Every part of them: around your fingers, under and around your thumbnails, down your wrist. Don’t forget your palms and the backs of them, obviously.
And don’t stop for 20 seconds — about enough time to get through a few lines of Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back,” according to K-State food safety experts.
Staffers with the Center for Food Safety in Child Nutrition Programs parked outside the first-floor restrooms at K-State’s Justin Hall on Thursday afternoon to ask people: Are you washing your hands correctly?
Most people don’t, said Kerri Cole, project coordinator for the center, so the center staff looked for a way to help community members understand how to wash their hands, especially as public health officials urge people to do so to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
A 2013 Michigan State University study found that only 5% of people washed their hands for the proper amount of time.
Cole said hygiene experts recommend first wetting your hands, and then lathering for 20 seconds. To be clear, the scrubbing/lathering process itself should take 20 seconds. Then, and only then, should you rinse your hands, and then use a paper towel to handle any bathroom door handles or other fixtures, Cole said.
She recommended singing a song for 20 seconds. Some people sing through a couple of renditions of “Row, Row, Row Your Boat,” while she personally sings “Happy Birthday” twice.
“Right now, the internet is full of memes and handwashing instructions,” she said. “You can pick your genre.
“Do country, do rap, do anything, even things that aren’t appropriate, like ‘Baby Got Back,’” she joked.
To demonstrate the spots people often miss, Cole had passersby in Justin Hall apply powder or an lotion-like oil to their hands, and then instructed them to wash their hands how they normally would. Afterward, Paola Paez, a researcher with the center, showed participants what their hands looked like under a black light. Splotches of vivid orange or neon green showed where participants had failed to scrub hard enough.
“People don’t realize how hard it is to get everything off of your hand,” Cole said. “Especially if you wear a watch. You tend not to wash up there, because there’s something in your way.”
There is a difference between hand washing and hand sanitizers, though, Cole advised. Hand sanitizer kills germs, but it leaves dead bacteria or virus remnants on your hands. In contrast, soap won’t necessarily kill germs, but it will remove them from your hands, Cole said, if you scrub correctly, of course.
Any soap will do the trick. Hand soap, bar soap, dish soap — as long as it’s soap. Research shows antibacterial soap is not any more effective against the virus, Cole said.
Be frequent in your handwashing, Cole said, but especially before you eat or handle food or change eye contacts and after you go to the bathroom. If handwashing isn’t an option, hand sanitizers are a best alternative, she said.
While handwashing may not completely stop the spread of coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control points to several studies which show that improved handwashing does reduce risk for respiratory infection.
And with the potential for an outbreak, might as well wash your hands the right way, Cole said.
“When you’re fighting something like COVID-19, you want to make sure you’re spending extra time doing a thorough job,” she said. “Don’t be gross, wash your hands.”