Riley County plans to provide more notifications and education after outdoor warning sirens over the weekend caused some confusion for residents.
Officials activated the sirens Saturday night in response to a severe thunderstorm warning. But the county acknowledged Monday that the public is more familiar with sirens associated with tornado warnings, and residents didn’t receive any other notifications about the warning.
Russel Stukey, emergency management director/fire chief, apologized for the confusion in a written statement.
“While we certainly don’t want anyone to experience ‘siren fatigue’ or get to the point they ignore messages, this was a special situation, and we recognize an increased need to warn people outdoors,” he said. “In the future, we’ll follow up with more information to make sure everyone is aware of the details of the threat.”
The National Weather Service has the ability to target emergency warnings in specific areas they believe are under threat. However, the siren activation is more widespread, and officials said the warning areas did not match up. In the future, Riley County Emergency Management plans to send additional Everbridge text, phone, and email notifications to everyone in range of the sirens to communicate the details of the warning.
Everbridge is a “critical event management system” that can be used to alert people of critical situations.
In a news release from Riley County, the National Weather Service (NWS) warning included damaging straight winds of 70+ miles per hour expected to impact Ogden and the southern portion of Manhattan.
Neighboring counties in the path of the storm reported significant tree damage, damage to highway signs, and hail. Typically, sirens are sounded when an imminent threat is expected, including larger than golf ball-sized hail, wind speeds greater than 75 MPH, a wall cloud, or a rotation spotted in person or on radar that indicates a tornado.
“With the information reported to us by the National Weather Service and nearby jurisdictions, there was an imminent threat to people outdoors,” Stukey said. “It was a game day and thousands of visitors were in town who may not have had easy access to shelter. The wind speeds were to the threshold we use for activating sirens, so we wanted to warn anyone outdoors to seek shelter and allow them enough time to find it.
“While they’re commonly known as tornado sirens, the outdoor warning system is used to notify people of an imminent threat to safety and can indicate a variety of different situations. Sirens provide warning in the event of severe weather, including straight-line winds and flash flooding, which are the most common threats in our area,” Stukey said.
Riley County reports later this month, it will provide public education, which will include awareness of the notification system, encouragement to sign up for Everbridge warnings, as well as advice about safety plans and emergency kits.
In addition, Riley County Emergency Management will share specific details about siren activations. During a tornado warning, the outdoor warning system is activated for three minutes, then paused to prevent overheating. After a brief rest period of three to five minutes, they are activated for another three-minute period. This process continues until the tornado warning expires.
Riley County spokeswoman Vivienne Uccello said the county has not received any reports of damage related to the storm.