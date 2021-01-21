If you’ve been to a farmers’ market lately, then the reality of seasonal cooking in the middle of winter has plainly revealed itself to you. Tis the season for root vegetables, and not a whole lot else.
Root vegetables are pretty much what they sound like: vegetables that grow under the earth and must be dug up to be harvested. In cold weather, from late fall to early spring in temperate climates, root vegetables are pretty much all that’s seasonally available, other than some late-summer crops that are hardy enough to store.
Since root vegetables grow underground, they absorb a lot of nutrients from the soil, and so are nutritional powerhouses, usually also high in starch.
Root vegetables include potatoes, yams and Jerusalem artichokes (all of which are also tubers), as well as beets, parsnips, turnips, rutabagas, carrots, yuca, kohlrabi, the onion family, garlic, celery root, turmeric, jicama, radishes (including daikon and horseradish), and ginger.
Some root vegetables get sweeter once the first frost hits. The cold causes the roots to work hard to prevent the plants from freezing, which causes the natural starches to convert to sugar. Carrots, turnips, rutabagas and beets are good examples.
Kohlrabi has also become trendy. It looks a bit like a UFO with a bunch of stems sticking out willy nilly, in shades of pale green to purplish, with a pale interior. Kohlrabi can be eaten cooked or raw. It’s flavor and texture are reminiscent of peeled broccoli stems, with a bit of peppery radish thrown in.
Radishes are popular not just for their spicy flavor but for the visual pop they give to salads and other dishes.
Multi-colored carrots are gaining traction because of how beautiful they look on a plate, in hues of purple, red, orange and yellows often combined in a bunch. They can be used just as regular orange carrots are; try them cut lengthwise and simply roasted with olive oil and salt, perhaps served with a condiment or dressing like tapenade or pesto vinaigrette.
Celery root, horseradish, sweet potatoes and shallots are other root vegetables are also gaining in popularity because of their use by restaurant chefs.
Different root vegetables have slightly different preferences, but in general, store them in a cool, dark place with ventilation.
Carrots, celeriac, parsnips, turnips and radishes do well in the fridge, preferably in the crisper drawer.
Store onions separately from other root vegetables, as they emit gases that will accelerate the spoiling of other vegetables, especially potatoes.
Remove any fresh greens from the tops of root vegetables before storing them. Wrap the greens in a damp paper towel and store in the fridge; use them as you would use any cooking greens, like kale or spinach.
The best and most common methods for cooking root vegetables are steaming, sauteing, baking, roasting, braising and grilling.
Most root vegetables need to have their tough outer skin removed before cooking, especially because they sometimes have a waxy coating added to slow down spoilage. Use a vegetable peeler or a sharp paring knife. Some vegetables, such as carrots and Jerusalem artichokes, may just need a good scrub to remove dirt and any unwanted bits and bobs from the skin.
Most root vegetables are best diced, sliced or cubed before cooking, to speed things up and, in the case of roasting, to get those nice caramelized surfaces.