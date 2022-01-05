Wamego woman in critical condition after child accidentally shot her Staff reports Jan 5, 2022 22 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Wamego woman was in critical condition at Stormont Vail Hospital after her child accidentally shot her in the chest, authorities said Wednesday.The Wamego Police Department and Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday from a residence at Riverside Estates mobile home park at 105 East Valley Lot 8.Officers found a 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her upper chest area. Pottawatomie County EMS took the woman to the hospital in Topeka.Police said a child living in the home accidentally shot the woman with a handgun.Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker told TV station WIBW that a mother, father and child lived in the home where the incident occurred.Baker didn’t immediately reply to The Mercury’s request for additional comment.Authorities continued to investigate the shooting on Wednesday. Officials said the results of the investigation will be sent to the Pottawatomie County Attorney’s office for review. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section Universities on omicron: ‘Shelter in place,’ travel ban, online classes, delays Dirty City Air Killed More Than 1.8 Million People Globally in 2019 Getting Your Child Their Vaccine? Some Tips on Easing Needle Fears Latest News 'This board taught me some stuff' | Outgoing USD 383 board members share parting thoughts USD 383 staff stretched thin to start year as illnesses impact district USD 383 crews cleaning up after water leak damages Oliver Brown Elementary library PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | First Day Hikes, MAC auditions, bridal show and more Wildcats get double-digit win over Oklahoma State Parents sue Kansas City fire department after fatal crash ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ get new movie ‘and more’ on Paramount+, creator Mike Judge teases Health officials say number of COVID patients at Ascension Via Christi near all-time high Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State guard Markquis Nowell misses Big 12 opener at OklahomaAggieville finds new location for Little Apple Ball DropK-State routs LSU, 42-20, to win Texas BowlWamego woman in critical condition after child accidentally shot herCollin Klein focused on beating LSU, not speculation on becoming Kansas State’s offensive coordinatorK-State head coach Bruce Weber, 7 players out versus No. 14 Texas due to COVID-19 protocolsHealth officials say number of COVID patients at Ascension Via Christi near all-time highFormer Wildcat named 24th head coach of Butler Community CollegeElise Ann BallardUSD 383 to consider return to district-wide mask requirement during special meeting Monday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Fort Riley Assistant M119485 4th Qtr Bulletin