A Wamego woman was in critical condition at Stormont Vail Hospital after her child accidentally shot her in the chest, authorities said Wednesday.

The Wamego Police Department and Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday from a residence at Riverside Estates mobile home park at 105 East Valley Lot 8.

Officers found a 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her upper chest area. Pottawatomie County EMS took the woman to the hospital in Topeka.

Police said a child living in the home accidentally shot the woman with a handgun.

Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker told TV station WIBW that a mother, father and child lived in the home where the incident occurred.

Baker didn’t immediately reply to The Mercury’s request for additional comment.

Authorities continued to investigate the shooting on Wednesday. Officials said the results of the investigation will be sent to the Pottawatomie County Attorney’s office for review.