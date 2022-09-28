Wamego woman dies in car crash after losing consciousness Lexi Garcia lgarcia@themercury,.com Sep 28, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Wamego woman died in a single-vehicle crash in rural Pottawatomie County Tuesday night.According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, Stefanie L. Turner, 42, lost consciousness and went off the road while driving west on Elm Slough Road in a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder.The fatal crash happened at 8:16 p.m. about 0.1 mile east of Prairie View Road in Pottawatomie County.Authorities pronounced Turner dead at the scene. Turner’s daughter, Adreanea, 11, also was in the vehicle but wasn’t injured.Both people were wearing a seatbelt. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Taxpayer-funded cancel culture? Lawmakers ask Education Secretary to push for tolerant campuses Medicare Part B 2023 Premiums Dip, Bucking Inflation Trends Border agents in Texas confiscate hundreds of pounds of deadly narcotics in past week Latest News Riley County crews put out tractor fire near Leonardville Kansas Supreme Court justices on tour of state say they hear up to 1,300 cases a year Wamego woman dies in car crash after losing consciousness City supports neighborhood revitalization program to improve housing WHEN THE WHIP COMES DOWN: Betting picks and tips for Week 5 CLIFT | Bright young cast of 'Don't Worry, Darling' not enough to save the film Is this what history sounds like? Lizzo plays James Madison's 1813 flute at DC show Police report for Sept. 28, 2022 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State shocks No. 6 Oklahoma in NormanManhattan woman dies in car crashAnne NielsenNo. 1 Manhattan prevails against No. 4 Washburn Rural 28-25Clay Center man dies after school bus strikes himRCPD arrests 3 for weekend Aggieville fightsLa Fiesta reopens after state seizure for delinquent sales tax paymentsRiley County man convicted of child sex crimes dies in prisonCaterpillar looks to hire 50 new employeesActor Ryan Grantham jailed for life after he killed his mother to stop her witnessing him murdering Justin Trudeau Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.