Families, friends and well wishers joined in Thursday night to welcome home 25 area veterans and their student-guardians as the 9th Kansas Honor Flight returned from Washington, D.C., to Wamego High School.
The Honor Flight network began in 2005 with a mission of supporting the nation’s veterans by taking them to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials and monuments dedicated to their service and sacrifice. There are hubs around the country to support the flights.
Wamego’s flight is a project of the WHS National Honor Society (NHS) and funded in part by various area businesses and individuals. All the veterans’ guardians are NHS students who must qualify for their position by writing a judged essay.
“Families, parents, you should all be so proud of the two days of work these student-guardians put in,” said Shawn Horning, WHS NHS and trip leader. “The veterans never lifted a finger. They took care of them throughout. They do a fine job and it’s a reflection of the community where they grew up.”
The Wamego flight also puts on a homecoming for the returning veterans, to help make up, in part, for the homecoming many never received after their service.
A traditional part of Homecoming for the Wamego veterans is the pedal plane crafted by Cliff Baughman and Eric Artzer. “We have our new pedal plane, it’s the Dauntless,” Hornung said. “The veterans will sign the seat pan and sometime after, students, you will sign the wings to show the work you’ve done in lifting them up.”
This year, there was a special surprise.
“This has never happened before,” Hornung said. “Quilts of Valor are providing quilts for each veteran this evening.”
As each veteran was introduced by his or her guardian, they were “quilted” by volunteers from the organization.
The veterans agreed the overnight trip, which included the World War II, Korean War, Lincoln, Vietnam War, Navy, Iwo Jima and Dwight D. Eisenhower memorials, along with the National Archives and Arlington National Cemetery, was a special experience which would last a lifetime.
“It was the most amazing and unbelievable trip I’ve ever taken,” said Terry Dekat, a Vietnam War veteran from Manhattan. “When I came back from Vietnam in 1970, there was a lot of hurt. A lot of anger. Things that I experienced on this trip eased the pain I experienced in those last 50 years.”
The guardians too left a lasting impression.
“My young guardian (Keauna Meyer) was the most fantastic little helper in the world,” Dekat said. “I said this about all the kids out there … if all the kids in America are like that, our country is in good shape.”
The Times of Pottawatomie County, like The Manhattan Mercury, is part of Seaton Publications.