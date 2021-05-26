The Wamego school board on Tuesday hired Greg Mann to serve as interim superintendent for the 2021-22 school year.
USD 320 needed an interim after current Superintendent Tim Winter resigned May 10, effective the end of the school year.
The board approved the hire on a 7-0 vote. The move included a start date of June 14 with a salary of $115,000 and the district to pick up the KPERS penalty.
According to the resume submitted to the Board of Education, Mann was most recently an academic tutor for athletes at Kansas State University.
Prior to that, he served as the Interim Superintendent of Schools for USD 271, Stockton, from 2018-2019; Superintendent of Schools for USD 306, Southeast of Saline, 2015-2018; Superintendent of Schools, USD 211, Norton, 2001-2015; Superintendent of Schools, USD 208, Trego, 2000-2001; Superintendent of Schools, USD 467, Wichita County Schools, 1998-2000; Middle School Principal and 7-12 AD, USD 211, Norton, 1988-1998; High School Principal and 7-12 AD, USD 476, Copeland, 1987-1988; 7-12 Principal and AD, USD 328, Wilson Schools, 1985-1987; middle school teacher, coach, counselor and high school counselor, USD 457, Garden City, 1977-1985; and teacher and coach, USD 292, Wheatland-Grainfield, 1975-1977.
The school board interviewed another candidate, former El Dorado USD 490 superintendent Thomas Biggs, on Tuesday prior to hiring Mann.