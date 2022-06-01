WAMEGO — The Wamego school board on Tuesday unanimously accepted the resignation of teacher Allen Sylvester following his arrest on three child sex charges.
Sylvester, 51, of rural Wabaunsee County, was arrested Sunday by the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office. He faces three charges: unlawful sexual relations, sexual exploitation of a child and electronic solicitation. According to the booking report, Sylvester believes the child is between 14 and 16 years of age.
He and his wife, Deborah Sylvester, both resigned Tuesday. Allen Sylvester had been a science teacher at Wamego High School before transferring to Wamego Middle School this past school year. Deborah Sylvester was a math teacher at Wamego High School.
The school board called the special meeting Monday and went into several closed door sessions for personnel issues before reconvening in the open to accept the resignations.
Along with the board, included in the closed sessions were Greg Mann, interim superintendent; Rob McKim, incoming superintendent; Julie Schrum, Wamego High School principal; and Angie Stallbaumer, an attorney with the Kansas Association of School Boards.
Mann sent out a statement Wednesday afternoon via email.
“When these issues were brought to the attention of the school district administration and our Department of Human Resources, reports were made to local law enforcement and the State of Kansas Department for Children and Families,” he said. “The staff involved were placed on administrative leave. This is part of an ongoing investigation, and the school district is working closely with our local law enforcement. While we are unable to share specifics on the students or staff involved we have no knowledge, at this time, that any current students were directly involved.”
He also said USD 320 is working evaluate student safety protocols and practices, and the investigation is ongoing.
Allen Sylvester is confined to the Wabaunsee County Jail on a $100,000 bond.