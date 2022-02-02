The Wamego school board on Monday night announced Rob McKim as the new superintendent of schools beginning July 1 with a salary of $135,000.
The USD 320 board unanimously approved the hire.
McKim is currently the principal of Lansing High School in Lansing, where he has worked since 2018.
According to information supplied by USD 320, McKim grew up on a farm outside Sabetha. He has 28 years experience as an educator in Kansas. He earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics education from John Brown University in Arkansas and his master’s degree in building leadership from Emporia State University. He has received district-level leadership schooling from the University of Kansas, where he is a current educational doctorate student.
Before taking leadership of Lansing High, McKim was a high school math teacher for 15 years at El Dorado, an assistant principal at Fort Scott High School and head principal at Baldwin High School. He has coached multiple sports including basketball, cross county, track, football and volleyball.
“The board was impressed with his innovative ideas, his ability to utilize data, but most importantly his understanding and expectations around the engagement of students and parents in the education process,” USD 320 said in a news release announcing the selection. “Mr. McKim has high expectations for success and the ability to create a culture supporting those expectations.”
USD 320 had been aided in the search by the Kansas Association of School Boards, which vetted the candidates. Last week, the board interviewed four candidates — McKim; Chuck Lambert, superintendent, Bridgeport Public Schools, Nebraska; Jennifer Gatz, assistant superintendent, Prairie Hills; and Tavis Desormiers, superintendent, USD 208.
The position became open in the spring of 2021, following Tim Winter’s resignation. The board decided to use an interim superintendent for 2021-22, and Greg Mann is serving in that position.
The patrons of USD 320 will be invited to meet with McKim in the near future.