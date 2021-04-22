WAMEGO — The USD 320 Board of Education held a special meeting early Thursday morning, and the proceedings included four executive sessions totaling approximately an hour.
The board took no action as a result of the executive sessions, which is when the board meets in private for specific reasons allowed under state law. Superintendent Tim Winter and WHS Principal Kale Katt (via Zoom) were present.
After the meeting, Winter said he could not discuss what went on in the sessions. However when asked directly, he confirmed Brian McIntosh is still the Wamego High School basketball coach. McIntosh is also the Wamego Middle School athletic director and a high school strength and conditioning instructor.
The special meeting was called several days after approximately 75 Wamego High School students staged a walk-out and gathered at the USD 320 District Office in support of McIntosh.
Citing non-elected personnel matters, the district hasn't released any information from the district office concerning McIntosh, although several sources had told The Times he had been suspended while while there was an investigation into unspecified complaints.