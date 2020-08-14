The Wamego Police Department is investigating an incident involving fired gun shots early Thursday morning.
Police received reports of gun shots in the 600 block of Maple Street at 1:11 a.m. Thursday.
When officers arrived in the area, they found several bullet casings in the street. Officials did not report any injuries or damage to nearby homes.
Wamego police said they are looking for a white car leaving the area at a high rate of speed and ask that anyone with information about the incident contact them at 785-456-9553.