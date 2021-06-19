Christopher Gast is $11,000 richer.
Gast recently won big on two lottery scratch tickets he bought at the Short Stop 8 gas station on Highway 24 in Wamego.
The Wamego man said he buys a ticket typically every day and scratches it off while drinking his morning coffee before work. The particular lottery game he scratched, a $20 $100,000 cash party ticket, garnered him $10,000.
"Right when I finished scratching it, I realized that it had to be a pretty big win,” he told Kansas Lottery. “Before I could leave, a co-worker popped into the store as well, and he saw how much I had won. Before I even got to work, everyone already knew.”
Gast had to wait close to two weeks to take a day off from work before claiming his prize in Topeka. He got lucky again, winning a $1,000 prize off another ticket at the same Wamego gas station.
“Once again, I scratched the ticket off in the store and saw where I had won another prize that would have to be claimed in Topeka," he said. "It was good timing since I was already planning a trip up there for the first ticket."
Gast said he plans to buy more coins to add to his coin collection with his lottery money. He also said his house in need of a new air conditioner.
"We’ve already got an estimate, and we should be able to pay for all of it with the prize money, which is going to be super helpful," Gast said.