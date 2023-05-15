Wamego man arrested after Manhattan break-in AJ Dome ajdome@themercury.com ajdome Author email May 15, 2023 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Wamego man was arrested Friday in Manhattan after police say he broke into an apartment armed with a shotgun.Riley County police said Monday that Chancellor Copenhaver, 31, of Wamego, was arrested for aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and stalking.He remains confined in the Riley County Jail on $250,000 bond.Officers said Monday that dispatchers received a 911 call around 8:45 a.m. Friday.The caller reported an active burglary in the 1300 block of Flint Hills Place in Manhattan.When officers arrived, they found Copenhaver behind the apartment with the apartment’s residents, whom Copenhaver knew.Officers said Copenhaver struggled with a 47-year-old inside the apartment, and then grabbed and forced a 20-year-old woman out of the apartment during the struggle.Officers also said Copenhaver had contacted the woman and went to her home multiple times against her will.Copenhaver was taken to Via Christi Hospital for a minor head injury he received during the struggle. He was later taken to jail.Neither of the people in the apartment suffered any injuries. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Police Security And Public Safety Law ajdome Author email Follow ajdome Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section NYC mayor buses foreign nationals out of city, considers moving them to university housing, closed prison The COVID 'Emergency' Is Over. Here's What You Need to Know FDA Approves First Nonhormonal Drug to Ease Menopause Hot Flashes Latest News Author of new book detailing 1955 Udall tornado to visit Manhattan Friday Specialty crop producers seek farm bill recognition, support K-State finalizes new 8-year contract with Chris Klieman Republicans revel in divine plan to turn Kansas into ‘conservative sanctuary’ Oakland A's reach agreement for potential stadium site on Las Vegas Strip Wamego man arrested after Manhattan break-in Boye-Doe earns UDFA deal with Kansas City St. Louis prosecutor seeks to free man imprisoned 33 years for murder, citing evidence of innocence Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesState seizes Stickel’s Cleaners, Aggie Lounge for nonpayment of taxesSUPER SENIORS | The Mercury's 2023 Flint Hills All-Academic TeamCity commissioner raises concern about plans for future of downtownMayor Hatesohl to appear in court for unauthorized burn citationDriver cited after striking pedestrian TuesdayFredrica EverettMinor storm damage in Manhattan following Tuesday severe weatherFROM THE PUBLISHER | A prayer for Stickel's and the LouDavid T. UmscheidInside K-State baseball's dramatic turnaround this season Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Special Section Apr 17, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.