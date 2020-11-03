Wamego High School will move into a “hybrid learning environment” until Thanksgiving break, announced Principal Kale Katt in an email to students and families Tuesday afternoon.
“Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, close-contact quarantines and illnesses, Wamego High School will be moving to a Hybrid learning environment,” he wrote.
Starting Monday, students will be split into two groups (by family/last name) and will attend school on-site twice a week and remotely three times per week.
“At this time, we are planning to continue with this hybrid model until Thanksgiving break and return to on-site learning on Monday, Nov. 30,” Katt said.
Superintendent Tim Winter said in a subsequent email the decision only impacts the high school as its number of quarantined students rose from 13 on Friday to 62 on Monday. The increase stems from three positive students at the school. Winter said about two dozen students reported feeling ill Monday. “This decision was not taken lightly,” Winter said.
Katt said staff members will prepare to make the transition on Wednesday and Thursday. Students will not have school. Friday will be an all-block, remote day where students will check in to each of their classes via Zoom.
Current remote learners will not be affected.
Winter said transportation and food services will not change for Pre-K to eighth grade. Food service will provide meals to high school students to be picked up at the district kitchen the rest of this week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.