Wamego High students had a second day off this month because of infrastructure issues.
On Tuesday, Wamego High School lost power because the failure of an electrical transformer, said Superintendent Greg Mann.
“Sometime this morning, an electrical transformer which controlled one of the three phases of electricity going to the high school failed,” he wrote in a social media release Tuesday morning. “Currently there is no power at any kind at the high school.”
He apologized for late notice, and added that the internet was also down. “We appreciate your understanding in this matter and will be looking into how better protect our messaging capacity against major power outages in the future,” Mann said.
The Wamego city government posted on its social media, “Due to the size of the transformer, these are not readily available. The city is working with our supplier and other resources to get this replaced as quickly and safely as possible. There was a second transformer that needed a fuse replaced.”
The city government supplies the electrical power in Wamego.
Power was restored to the high school shortly before noon, but the school remained closed for the day. Athletic activities Tuesday evening were not affected.
The school reopened on Wednesday.
Students also were out of school on Sept. 14 because of a breakdown in the air conditioning system.