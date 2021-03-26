Wamego Health Center’s senior administrator announced on Thursday he is resigning to take on a director of rehabilitation position in Onaga.
Steve Land is a licensed physical therapist who served as Wamego Health Center’s Heartland Rehabilitation director for four years before serving in his current role, which he has held since 2016. He will be returning to working in patient care as the Director of Rehabilitation with Community HealthCare System in Onaga.
“I am extremely proud of the team at Wamego Health Center for the growth that we have accomplished over these last five years and how they have met the challenges with COVID-19, most recently,” Land said in a statement. “I am very appreciative of the opportunities that have been offered to me over these past years at Wamego Health Center.
“This new opportunity to return to treating patients in need of physical therapy is something that I am really looking forward to,” he continued. “I am grateful for the experiences at Wamego Health Center and I am blessed to be able to return to something that I love to do.”
During Land’s time leading the Wamego team, he has played a pivotal role in helping to ensure the residents of Wamego and the surrounding area have access to the care they need, said Bob Copple, president of Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
“Under his leadership, Steve and the Wamego team have made quality and service improvements, facilitated equipment upgrades and managed an extensive construction project that has positively impacted the patients and associates who work and live in and around Wamego,” he said.
Ascension Via Christi owns the Manhattan hospital and the Wamego center.
Copple will manage the health center until Land’s replacement is hired and is developing a transition plan with the hospital’s team.