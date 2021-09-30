Wamego celebrates … a lot.
Coming up this weekend, Wamego will celebrate fall and the Wonderful Wizard of Oz with the annual OZtoberFest.
This year’s theme is the Emerald City, so expect to see a lot of green — from costumes to auction items.
The festival is a collaborative effort between the OZ Museum, Columbian Theatre and the Wamego Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Even though many are in love with the Wizard of Oz, you don’t have to be a fan to enjoy OZtoberFest,” said Kara Holle, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. “This family friendly, fun-filled festival offers something for everyone. Also, come and enjoy shopping and local restaurants.”
While there will be traditional favorites at this year’s OZtoberFest, Holle said visitors will have several new things to enjoy. These include “A Horse of a Different Color” carriage rides, Wizard of Oz themed cookie sales, two magic shows and new murals along the Yellow Brick Road.
The new event that will kick off the celebration on Friday night is “Dark Side of the Rainbow.” Dark Side of the Rainbow is the “Wizard of Oz” movie synced with Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” album. A treat for all ages, but especially fans of classic rock. The free show is at the Friendly Cooker parking lot. The beer garden opens at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.
The OZ Museum also will have new events. The museum will reveal of new memorabilia at 10:30 a.m. The museum is also sponsoring two auctions in Swogger Gallery of the Columbian Theatre at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Auction items included signed Munchkin memorabilia and cast items, books and two small “Totos,” one in the Emerald green motif.
Other activities throughout the day include Oz characters and vignettes available for photo opportunities, food vendors and the Poppy Play Field for children.
The weekend also features two more performances of The Columbian Theatre’s “Murder Mystery: Going Once, Going Twice, Gone” on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Special guests
The following guests will share their Oz memories and experiences:
- John Fricke, widely regarded as the world’s preeminent Oz and Judy Garland historian and author. He is a two-time Emmy Award winner, a Grammy Award nominee and has written books about Garland, the movie and the entire Oz Phenomena. His latest book, co-written with Gabriel Gale, “The Art of Oz,” will be launched at the OZtoberFest.
- Johnpaul Cafiero’s extraordinary Oz collection makes up a great percentage of material showcased at The OZ Museum. Friar Johpaul is a Franciscan Catholic priest from New York, who presently lives in Brooklyn, Ohio.
- Gabriel Gale is the conceptualizer and coauthor of “Ages of OZ,” a book trilogy for children and young adults. The first two books — “A Fiery Friendship” and “A Dark Descent” — are now available.
Activities
Some of the activities scheduled for this year’s festival:
- Wizard’s Beer & Wine Garden — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Children’s Train at the Park — 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.
- Magic Shows — 10:30 a.m. at Columbian Theatre and 2 p.m. in front of the Iron Clad.
- OZ Storytime — 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at library
The Emerald Stage will host a variety of events:
- Introduction of Special Guests — 10 a.m.
- Flint Hills Academy of Music — 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- OZ Costume Contest — noon (Gabriel Gale emcee)
- Toto Look-a-Like Competition – 1 p.m. (Jon Pachta emcee)
- The Church Ladies – 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.
- WHS Jazz Band – 4:30 to 5 p.m.
- Nate Hernandez – 5 to 6 p.m.
The 6th annual Classic Car Show, Heroes, Hot Rods & Motorcycles will run in conjunction with the festival. It features historical military vehicles, raffles and more.
Vehicles will be lined up along the 600 Block of Lincoln Avenue for viewing.
Entry is $5 per tire with same-day registration at Fifth and Ash. All proceeds benefit the Wamego High School Honor Flight.
Admission
OZtoberFest is mostly free to the public. People will need to separate wristbands for the bouncy houses ($10 all day) and the OZ Museum activities and special guest presentations ($11 for adults, $9 for children. There is a $2 discount for military.)
The OZ Museum won’t honor the regular museum pass during OZtoberFest because of the presentations and additional activities during the festival.