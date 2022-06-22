WAMEGO — Mike Baker is no longer employed as the Wamego police chief, according to a written statement Wednesday from city manager Stacie Eichem.
“Mike Baker’s employment with the City of Wamego ended this morning on June 22, 2022,” Eichem said in the statement. “The city of Wamego would like to thank Mike Baker for his service to Wamego and its citizens. We wish him well in the future.
“Deputy chief of police Paul Schliffke was named as interim chief of police until the position can be filled permanently.”
Baker said Wednesday that Eichem fired him. Baker said Eichem sent a termination letter, in which she reportedly lists insubordination, inability to get along with fellow employees and conduct unbecoming of a city employee as reasons for her decision.
Eichem had suspended Baker from his duties for the period of June 13 through June 20 and, after a meeting Eichem scheduled for Monday was postponed, that suspension had been continued through Wednesday.
Baker had been with the Wamego Police Department for 35 years, beginning as a reserve officer. He was appointed chief in 2002.
According to Wamego records, he made $79,883 in 2021.
Baker on Tuesday evening spoke at the city commission meeting during the public comment period, telling commissioners he felt he was in a “hostile work environment” and Eichem was retaliating against him. His appearance was unscheduled, and he spoke during the 3 minutes allowed each person in that portion of the meeting.
Baker gave commissioners a packet that contained the transcript of a meeting he had with Eichem and city clerk Shanda Jahnke on the day he was suspended. Baker said he recorded the meeting, so everything was verbatim.
He told the commission he felt the need to record conversations after he and his secretary were threatened with termination on grounds of insubordination if they questioned the city manager. He briefly described an incident when his secretary was sharply scolded by the city manager for refusing to give information regarding a document, which Baker said the police department could not release.
“Ever since then, I have been recording every single conversation I’ve had for fear for myself, my employees and even the city employees,” Baker said. “Someone has to stand up for them. That is my job as chief of police, to stand up and support the employees of this city. I’m sorry, but it’s a hostile work environment. I feel I am being retaliated against.”
Also in the packet was a letter he received a half hour after the aforementioned meeting, as well as a grievance he sent to the city attorney, city manager and city clerk.
“The third page is another letter I received from Stacie Eichem basically outlining that I was insubordinate, unable to get along with employees, and showed conduct unbecoming of an employee,” Baker said at the commission meeting. “These are allegations. There’s no evidence supporting this whatsoever.” He also claims that the city manager and city clerk have violated policies in the process of suspending him.
Several other community members, including Baker’s wife, Lisa, also used public comment time to speak on his behalf, positively citing his reputation and leadership.
Lisa Baker wanted to play the recording of his and Eichem’s meeting, but could not do so during the public comment session.
“When he got his letter, we filed a grievance the following day,” she said. “Then we got a back-up letter saying, ‘You did this,’ but not once was that grievance addressed. And according to your very own city policy that you have signed and approved, you have three business days to address the grievance. That time ended at 5 p.m. yesterday. Not only is your city manager and HR in direct violation by wrongfully suspending, now they have violated another policy by not addressing the grievance set before them.”
As this was a public comment segment of the meeting, the commissioners had no response other than Mayor Michele Jacobs noting she would read the information in the packet.
