Jason Toll will be the Wamego Area Chamber of Commerce’s next executive director, the business association announced Tuesday.
Toll was previously the public service director at Larned State Hospital. Prior to that and after graduating from K-State in 1996, he founded and managed Computer Services and Consulting and Amber Wave Internet. He also was district manager and a franchisee for Dep Jay Food, Inc., and oversaw several family-owned franchise restaurants.
Alongside those positions, Toll also served on the Larned Tourism board and helped to build the Larned Civic Pride Organization. He has served on a state committee focusing on bringing businesses back to Kansas, and Toll led multiple grant writing campaigns for local events.
“I feel extremely blessed for the opportunity to move my family to Wamego and to be working alongside such a talented chamber team as the new executive director,” he said in a release. “Together, we will continue to build strong partnerships and connections for the betterment of Wamego families and growing business community.”
Chamber president Steve Land said Toll’s experiences as both a small business owner and community leader will be a boon for Wamego.
“His passion for building local business paired with his success steering grant writing and programming initiatives will make him a valuable addition to the Wamego Chamber of Commerce,” Land said.
Toll starts the position June 8.