An appeals panel has upheld the termination of former Wamego police chief Mike Baker, according to a letter obtained from Baker on Thursday.
Last week’s hearing was closed to the public, and city officials declined to comment on Baker’s suspension and subsequent termination, saying it was an internal personnel issue.
City manager Stacie Eichem fired Baker June 22. She cited in her letter that day insubordination, inability to get along with fellow employees and conduct unbecoming of a city employee as reasons for the action.
Baker protested the termination and filed an official grievance. He appeared before the panel, which was run by city clerk Shanda Jahnke and included city treasurer Leslie Dugan and head of operations Casey Frisbee on July 1.
In an interview after the hearing, Baker said he was not allowed to ask any questions or give any defense to the allegations against him, which he said are false.
“They don’t have anything,” he said. “There is no evidence to support these allegations whatsoever.”
The panel had three business days after the hearing to submit its findings, but a letter dated the July 1, the day of the hearing, states, “After the appeal hearing regarding your employment with the City of Wamego, it is the appeal board’s unanimous recommendation to uphold the termination issued June 22, 2022.”
Baker released the letter to The Times Thursday and vowed to keep fighting, saying the next step was going to court.
At a city commission meeting Tuesday, Baker publicly called for the city government to fire Eichem.
“I haven’t committed any crimes,” Baker said. “I haven’t committed any policy violations. But these ladies (Eichem and Jahnke) can violate all kinds of policies and nothing happens to them.”
Other people supported him including Gary Grubbs, a retired Riley County police captain; Mary Lough, a family friend; and Dakota Baker, his daughter.
As the people spoke during the public comment session only, there was no response from commissioners.