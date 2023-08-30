Walmart evacuated, closed Tuesday because of electrical fire Staff reports Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Walmart closed on Tuesday evening after a report of smoke at the store.Manhattan firefighters responded to report of building structure fire at the store, 101 Bluemont Ave. Upon arrival, responders discovered an electrical shortage and smoke.“On scene, they had power issues,” Assistant Fire Chief Sam Dameron said. “Found a burnt-up motor that may have been caused by the power issues they had.”No damage was reported.People on Facebook said the store was closed, and associates were standing outside telling customers they couldn’t come in yet.The Manhattan Fire Department also responded to a vehicle fire Tuesday. A car outside Suds Y’r Duds Laundromat at 1453 Anderson Ave. caught fire in the parking lot.The damage totaled about $2,100 in property loss to the owners. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Security And Public Safety More from this section The Princess of Wales Continues With Touching Tributes to the Late Princess Diana SEE IT: Hurricane Idalia batters Florida +9 Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Lawrence metro area Latest News PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | KSU football, live music, farmers markets and more Department of Defense gives K-State engineer a $300K grant Blue Valley football enters a new era, guided by the past Riley County football expects to return to its winning tradition Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film coming to movie theaters in October Michael Oher, Mike Tyson and the question of whether you own your life story Construction around Manhattan could affect gameday travel K-State's injury situation improving heading into opener Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWeekend brawl breaks out at fraternity 'pledgesketball' eventLocal chiropractor charged with sex crimes at his officeJury convicts Manhattan man of attempted first-degree murderMan's defense in attempted murder case: She shot at meK-State men's basketball adds 2 walk-ons to 2023 rosterRetired interim police director and father pins his son at Manhattan promotion ceremonyFROM THE PUBLISHER | Zigging in a zag eraLABCo to close at end of yearFormer Chiefs players honor memorabilia collectionWalmart evacuated, closed Tuesday because of electrical fire Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Back To School 2023 Aug 12, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.