Manhattan-Ogden Superintendent Marvin Wade indicated Wednesday local schools will eventually switch to online-only education.
“If we have to pivot to all distance learning, and we have to do that quickly, there’s a few things we’ll have to look at,” Wade said. “When it comes to all distance, I know that we will be ready for when that does happen. It’s not a matter of ‘if,’ it’s a matter of ‘when.’”
The USD 383 school board Wednesday night held off on a vote regarding a pivot to remote learning. Board members came to a consensus to wait until after the Thanksgiving holiday, upon recommendation from Superintendent Marvin Wade, to assess more updated information on COVID-19 infections in the community. Wade told the board that district staff members are currently adjusting plans and preparing new contingencies for each potential outcome, including the potential for distance learning.
Right now, the district is in “hybrid” learning with in-person classes two days a week and online classes three days. Wade said that model is continuing to improve as officials work through the kinks. He said one of the biggest factors that would go into a decision to transition to remote learning would be staffing shortages. There are 52 vacant positions in the district, on top of temporary vacancies due to illness or other extenuating circumstances.
“That first week back after Thanksgiving will be really telling as far as how we proceed as a district,” Wade said.
Wade also discussed some of the points touched on during a meeting with the district’s medical advisory committee, including the concern over students becoming exposed to the virus outside of school. Wade said right now the schools are not sources of outbreaks, and that district-wide mitigation tactics are working. He said when kids are not in school, they might face an increased risk of exposure.
“One concern that struck home for me was, that if we don’t have kids at school, we lose the opportunity to recognize that some of them may have symptoms, because we’re not seeing them,” Wade said.
Wade said the physicians who spoke during that meeting made it clear in their communication that their bigger concern was not what happens inside of school walls, but what happens outside of school. He said the community needs to do its part to help maintain the safety of the students and staff across all schools.
Board member Brandy Santos said the tools for COVID-19 mitigation that worked during the summer are not good tools anymore.
“For us to keep serving kids, we have to change some of what we’re doing outside of schools walls,” Santos said. “If we lose our staff, we cannot serve our kids, and the wheels fall off.”
The board and district officials agreed to discuss remote learning possibilities during their next scheduled meeting on Dec. 2, or before, if the situation warrants it.
Later in the meeting, the board unanimously approved a wage increase for classified staff members. Bus drivers will see a $2 hourly increase, setting the starting rate at $16.50, while all other hourly district employees will get a pay raise of $1. Managerial wages will be adjusted to align with subordinates within a particular department. Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid said this wage boost will help to retain current staff members, and help with filling vacant positions in the district. The increase will go into effect on Dec. 6.
Regarding support services, Reid said the district would still offer meals in some capacity if it were to switch to remote learning. He said current staffers were being stretched in incredible ways.
“I’m sure we’re going to have a lot more grit when we step out of this than when we went into it,” Reid said.
In other business, the board:
- Approved the purchase of two buses for the Early Learning Program for a total of $213,840.
- Approved change orders for the replacement of middle school flooring, as well as the guaranteed maximum price bid package for district warehouse improvements for $1,141,820, and the amended guaranteed maximum price for IT cabling in Oliver Brown Elementary for $81,783.
- Approved the district financial audit report for fiscal year 2020.