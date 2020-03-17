Manhattan-Ogden superintendent Marvin Wade said the district is dealing with an "unprecedented" situation after Gov. Laura Kelly canceled in-person classes for all Kansas elementary and secondary schools for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
However, Wade said district leaders are already working on how they’ll adapt to the order given by Kelly on Tuesday.
However, a key component of that response will be waiting for guidelines from the state department of education, Wade told The Mercury.
State education commissioner Randy Watson announced Monday he was forming a group of more than 40 education leaders in the state to identify how school districts can best transition students to online learning, among other learning options. The task force also will figure out how to handle education for students who might not have access to online learning options, as well as students who need individualized education plans.
That task force will announce their preliminary findings Wednesday afternoon. Manhattan-Ogden school board member Kristin Brighton is a member of the task force’s family engagement advising committee.
Wade said district leaders watched Kelly’s press conference together and immediately began working on what aspects of the district’s operations will need to change as a result of Kelly’s order. Much of those changes, though, are contingent on the guidelines the task force develops. In any case, he said state education officials have clarified that local school districts will have the autonomy to determine how to implement the task force’s guidelines.
“The reality hit so quick,” Wade said. “We knew there was a possibility of something like this occurring, and while I wasn’t surprised, we were sitting here and thinking, ‘School as we know it — with students coming to school five days a week, and sometimes more — is changing.'”
Prior to Tuesday's announcement, the district planned to close schools until March 30, after Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs ordered the closure at a special school board meeting Friday. Assistant superintendent Eric Reid said Friday that online learning was not yet an option for the district, given the difficulties of ensuring equal access to learning for students without internet access or with specialized learning needs.
Wade said some early options for those students might include some level of small group instruction, and much of the district’s approach will require a combination of different learning options.
“It’s going to be almost like triage, in terms of who is getting what, when, where and how,” Wade said of adapting to each student’s learning needs.
“Its going to be a quick turnaround, with a lot to do, but we have pieces in place already and we’re working on identifying the pieces that aren’t there, and how we’ll provide for them,” he said.
In the meantime, Wade said he’s grateful for the community’s support for district staff. He said several people have volunteered to help, and once the district identifies proper and legal ways for people to help, the district would find a way to put them in positions to work in “meaningful ways for families.”
As far as graduation, Wade said district leaders have not yet determined how they will handle graduation ceremonies, but he said the district will look at adapting graduation requirements, to ensure students graduate on time, although that doesn’t mean students will get a “free pass” on classes.
Echoing board president Karla Hagemeister’s advice, Wade said he hopes people extend grace toward each other and especially to students who might be struggling with the unprecedented situation.
“We need to remember and be sensitive to the fact that we have students who are looking forward to things like graduation, performances — all of these things,” he said. “All of a sudden, it looks like it ends for them. We need to watch for how difficult this might be for our students, and we need to help them through this.
“We all have memories in our lives,” he continued. “These are going to be their memories.”
The school board will meet 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Robinson Education Center, 2031 Poyntz Ave, but Wade said the district is advising the public to watch remotely or read coverage of the meeting afterward.
“The message for the community would be that the sky is not falling,” Wade said. “We’re ready to handle this situation and challenge. We don’t have all the answers yet, but we’re working on them, and working to provide the best education under the circumstances.”