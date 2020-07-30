Several school districts in the region have delayed the first day of school for the 2020-21 year, but Wabaunsee USD 329 is not one of them.
Students will report to class, whether virtually or in person, on Aug. 18 as originally scheduled.
“We all want our kids back in school as much as possible,” said Brad Starnes, superintendent.
The school board’s decision to open school on schedule was made, in part, based on data from the Wabaunsee County Health Department, Starnes said.
“The data shows no school-age child … since the beginning, with positive COVID, and our two hospitalizations were at the beginning of the COVID time,” he said.
As of Wednesday, the health department said Wabaunsee County had a total of 39 cases with 1 currently active and 38 recoveries.
“We’re as concerned with not only COVID situations, but other things that have been caused due to COVID,” Starnes said. “Mental health and with suicide, drug use, child endangerment, kids not getting meals, all those kinds of things that also play into it.”
District staff members also considered what would happen should there be a spike in cases, which would cause them to close school again. By starting on time, officials said there are a few extra days at the beginning of the year to make sure children are trained and ready to go to a complete remote learning situation.
Officials from several districts cited staff training as the reason for their decision to delay their start dates.
Mission Valley USD 330, which is also in Wabanusee County, voted during a special board meeting on July 27, to push back their first day to Aug. 20.
“Each school district made their own adjustments,” said Ray Finley, Wabanunsee County health administrator. “I think a lot of it had to do with whether they felt that they had everything in place or not. There’s a lot of changes for each school district to make. What I’ve tried to do is supply the information that it’s going to take for them to open.”
The Kansas State Board of Education came out with guidelines rather late in the game, which limited the amount of time many schools had to prepare, Finley said.
USD 239, however, is ready, Starnes said. The district will require masks and has been getting in sneeze guards, thermal imaging cameras and an app that families can use to pre-screen a child before they go to school.
“We’re a Leader in Me school district in Kansas and that is based upon being responsible for your own destiny and having a model to follow and we want to utilize that,” Starnes said. “People, be responsible to take care of (yourself) and others and, and we’ll all get through this. If we never move forward, we’ll never know move forward.”