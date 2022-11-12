The Wabaunsee High School student newspaper, the Charger, was named the grand Champion of the print division of the Kansas State Fair Scholastic Press Corps.
The competition, which included 37 teams from 28 schools of all sizes, requires student journalists to create a four-page newsletter or 5-minute broadcast in about eight hours.
All photography, interviews, writing, editing and design took place that day at the fair in September. There were 21 teams in the print division.
The Wabaunsee team of AJ Grutsch, Sophia Castillo, Ava Meinhardt, Danielle Murphy and Heather Baker finished first, followed by teams from Wichita North, Salina South and Inman. Manhattan High also competed.
Senior AJ Grutsch was awarded Best Lead Story for his feature “Indy Swine Hundred,” which covered pig races.
The Chargers have found success at the competition several times, finishing as grand champion in 2012 and 2018, reserve champion in 2015 and 2019, and third in 2013.
Adviser Brendan Praeger said the staff competed well, despite the students’ lack of experience.
“We only had one returning staff member, and none who have competed at the fair before. I think that producing weekly issues prepares them for the timeline required at this event, and they worked well as a team.”
In addition to a grand champion rosette, the staff receives a $100 prize.