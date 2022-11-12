Wabaunsee HS Charger Paper
Buy Now

Members of the Wabaunsee High School “Charger” newspaper staff with their advisor (with beard), Brendan Praeger.

 Courtesy image

The Wabaunsee High School student newspaper, the Charger, was named the grand Champion of the print division of the Kansas State Fair Scholastic Press Corps.

The competition, which included 37 teams from 28 schools of all sizes, requires student journalists to create a four-page newsletter or 5-minute broadcast in about eight hours.