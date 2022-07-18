About half of those who have requested advance ballots for the Aug. 2 election have voted so far, Riley County officials said Monday.
At Monday’s county commission meeting, county clerk Rich Vargo said advance voting for the Aug. 2 election is in full swing. On the ballot is a measure that, if passed, would remove the constitutional right to abortion in Kansas.
A “yes” vote means a voter thinks abortion should not be a constitutional right. A “no” vote means a voter doesn’t want to remove the right to abortion under the state consitution.
So far, 591 people have participated in advance voting, and the county has mailed out 1,217 advance ballots.
By comparison, Riley County had 811 total advance voters for the 2021 primary, which was a local election that included a sales tax special question. In that election, advance votes accounted for 8.4% of total votes cast.
Advance voting is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Advance voting on Aug 1 will close at noon.
“I really encourage people to go out there and read that special question ahead of time,” Vargo said. “There is an explanatory statement provided by the state as well as on the ballot.”
Voting for the election is on Aug 2. Voting polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. residents can go to the county website to check party information, voter registration and a polling location.