Residents in USD 329 Wabaunsee rejected the district’s $17.9 million bond proposal in Tuesday’s election.
With all 13 precincts reporting, the final vote tally indicated a close race with only 67 votes separating the decision. Ultimately, 944 of the 1,821 total votes counted had “No” marked for advancing the district bond issue.
First-year USD 329 Superintendent Troy Pitsch sent a letter to district families Wednesday morning informing them that the bond issue failed, and that emotions are “likely mixed” among those who supported the proposal and those who didn’t. In the letter, he wrote in part that the district is a “family of families” united in the common cause of educating students.
“It is okay, as family members, not to agree on everything,” Pitsch wrote. “I am genuinely grateful for the election process and the opportunity to understand more fully the wants and needs of Charger Nation members.”
In the letter, Pitsch indicates the district will “go back to the planning table” to work out a future facilities solution.
Last month, Maple Hill city councilman Aaron Popelka told The Mercury he and other council members approved a resolution he wrote opposing the district’s plans to close down Maple Hill Elementary School and consolidate all facilities into one central K-12 campus as outlined in the bond issue. The resolution states in part that the city council believes a pre-K-through-fifth-grade attendance center is “a vital attribute” in attracting new residents to town and developing the local economy.
Pitsch told The Mercury in October that the main goal of the bond issue was to centralize district students in one large campus complex in Alma, where the other elementary school and high school are located. The district’s facilities are currently spread out over 225 square miles, which is straining the district budget, according to Pitsch. He said a consolidated campus saves money by simplifying school transportation routes, but it also improves student safety and instruction by keeping all students in one main location.
Popelka said last month he would rather see the existing Maple Hill school maintained and would be willing to support a bond initiative that kept the school open.
Two years ago, USD 329 proposed a $27 million bond issue that was also shot down by voters. The district has not said what its next course of action will be following the failure of the bond proposal.