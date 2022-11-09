U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Kan., attends the Kansas State University Landon Lecture Series talk with United Nations World Food Program executive director David Beasley on Nov. 3 in Forum Hall at K-State Student Union. Mann, who represents the 1st Congressional District, defeated Democratic challenger James Beard.
U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Kan., attends the Kansas State University Landon Lecture Series talk with United Nations World Food Program executive director David Beasley on Nov. 3 in Forum Hall at K-State Student Union. Mann, who represents the 1st Congressional District, defeated Democratic challenger James Beard.
U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Kan., and U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., will both remain in Congress after winning reelection bids.
Mann won a second term serving as representative of the 1st Congressional District.
According to state unofficial results, Tracey Mann received 156,428 votes or 68% of the vote, and his Democratic opponent James Beard got 72,646.
The 1st district represents western and north-central Kansas, as well as a northeast portion that includes Manhattan.
In Riley County, Mann received 9,270 votes and Beard received 8,211 votes.
Moran won reelection to a third term in the Senate.
According to state unofficial results, Moran received 587,376 votes or 60%, while Democrat Mark Holland received 355,425 votes or 37%. Libertarian David Graham received 28,370 votes or 3%.
In Riley County, Moran received 9,563 votes, Holland received 7,626 votes and Graham received 412.
“Robba and I are honored by the trust that Kansans have again granted to us by being re-elected to the U.S. Senate,” Moran said in a statement. “Serving in the U.S. Senate is a task I don’t take lightly, and I look forward to immediately begin working to protect and fight for Kansas values.”