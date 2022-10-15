Three candidates will appear on the ballot for a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas. The Republican candidate, incumbent Sen. Jerry Moran, has held the seat since 2011 and previously served as U.S. representative for the 1st District of Kansas. Democrat Mark Holland is a Methodist minister and former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Libertarian David Graham is an attorney.
Responses have been edited for space.
1. Abortion rights have been in the news both nationally and in the state of Kansas. What do you see ahead on this issue, and what do you think the Senate should do regarding this issue?
Holland: Currently 15 states have made abortion illegal. The Senate Republican leadership has stated that a nationwide ban is their ultimate plan. The rights and access for abortion healthcare, as were previously interpreted under Roe v. Wade, should be enshrined into federal statutory law. I support a filibuster carve-out which will allow for passage of the legislation through the U.S. Senate with 51 votes.
Moran: After 50 years, the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson returned this issue to the American people, so they now have the opportunity to make their voices heard through their state legislators and governors.
Graham: In the United States, abortion will continue to be a divisive issue for years to come. Abortion terminates a human being’s life. I think the United States Senate should vote to end abortion.
2. Should Kansans be concerned about the security of our elections?
Holland: Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab has consistently said Kansas elections are safe and secure. Despite this assertion, our state continues to see frivolous lawsuits challenging election results. I believe in the systems our legislature has put in place to verify the integrity of our elections. I also believe the efforts by those who don’t win elections to challenge the results undermine voters’ faith in elections and are a dangerous trend. So, no, I don’t think Kansans should be concerned about the security of our elections. I believe we should be concerned about the slow chipping away of voters’ trust in the election process and the outsized ability of fringe groups to question election results when the election doesn’t go their way.
Moran: Local election officials throughout Kansas work diligently to administer safe, secure and trustworthy elections. I believe our county clerks are doing everything in their power to keep our elections secure. It is also important that we have trust and faith in our elected officials charged with carrying out elections in Kansas. Additionally, we must reject any attempts to federalize elections. Federal mandates would be extremely difficult for Kansas counties to comply with and would threaten the security of our election processes. Kansans know what is best for them more so than unelected bureaucrats in Washington who do not know the difference between Johnson City and Johnson County.
Graham: Yes. Our republic is based on consent of the governed. If the citizenry loses confidence in the fairness of elections and the correctness of election outcomes, then our country is at risk. I favor ranked-choice voting. I favor paper ballots, counted in the open, with anyone allowed to view the process.
3. What policies can the Senate explore to protect people from gun violence?
Holland: This problem is uniquely American. We must get out of the culture war. We can protect the Second Amendment while also keeping our communities safe. We need to elect thoughtful, moderate leaders to make meaningful change. Jerry Moran voted with the extremists and voted against the recent bi-partisan gun bill.
I support federal legislation that addresses a military assault weapons ban, which are the prominent weapons of choice in mass shootings. Further limits on oversized magazine capacity for rapid fire AR-15 style rifles, implementation of universal background checks, and a federal minimum age to purchase these types of weapons will have a meaningful impact on the number of attacks and people killed.
Moran: Senseless acts of violence have touched far too many communities across our nation. While the root causes behind violent crime are complex and cannot be solved by the government alone, it is vital that we provide law enforcement the resources necessary to protect our communities, enforce existing gun laws and prosecute criminals to the fullest extent of the law. There is common ground to be found in the Senate on both proactive and preventative measures from supporting law enforcement to mental health, but our solutions must not infringe on the Second Amendment rights of legal gun owners.
Graham: The U.S. Senate should insist that our nation’s immigration policy prevent criminals from entry to our country. The U.S. Senate should vote to repeal laws which limit the states from adopting their own laws on gun ownership and possession.
4. How can the Senate support Fort Riley in the future, especially with the growing threat posed by the current war between Russia and Ukraine?
Holland: Fort Riley is one of the leading economic pillars of the Manhattan area, the Flint Hills Region, and the state of Kansas. The Flint Hills region benefits from federal funding of payroll, supply and service contracts, construction, VA expenditures, education and health care. Dependents of soldiers and federal employees account for more than $30 million in direct federal funding for public education. It is critical to the region that these federal appropriations not only be protected but increased where possible. As the U.S. Senator representing Kansas, it would be my priority to help secure funding for the proposed intermodal railhead upgrades at Fort Riley, which is vital to ensuring rapid deployment and troop movement.
Moran: As a top defense appropriator, I have worked in the Senate to position Fort Riley as one of the premier military bases in the country. This includes recruiting a new brigade to Fort Riley, securing funding and resources for a new elementary school, a new hospital, caring for our soldiers and their families, and bringing Army leaders to Kansas. Following Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, I traveled to Eastern Europe and met with Big Red One Commanding General Douglas Sims and troops supporting the NATO mission in Germany, including humanitarian efforts for refugees. As a member of the Senate NATO Observer Group, I will continue to work with my Senate colleagues to strengthen our transatlantic alliance and support American service members.
Graham: The U.S. Senate can support Fort Riley by not sending our soldiers to fight in undeclared wars. The U.S. Senate also should not vote to send our soldiers to a conflict which does not involve a major U.S. interest.