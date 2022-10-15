Two candidates will appear on the ballot for a U.S. House seat for Kansas’ 1st District. The Republican candidate, incumbent Rep. Tracey Mann, has held the seat since 2021 and previously served as lieutenant governor in Kansas from 2018 to 2019. Democrat James “Jimmy” Beard, is a high school math teacher in Garden City. He moved to Kansas in 2009 and graduated from Fort Hays State University with a bachelor's degree in education.
Responses have been edited for space.
1. Should the government do anything to combat inflation? Why or why not? If so, what?
Beard: The government should always work to improve the life of everyday Americans, so it should work to fight the rising costs to live in this country. It is hard to separate the rising cost of goods from the fact that corporate profits set an all-time high in 2022. We need to make sure that a full-time job means a living wage, make sure that corporate giants pay their fair share and don’t continue to squeeze locally owned businesses.
Mann: The Biden Administration’s reckless spending has directly contributed to the inflation crisis in America today. You can’t inject $1.9 trillion of government spending into the economy and expect anything different. Congress owes the American people real solutions. To get inflation under control and stop consumer costs from rising even further, President Biden and Congress need to end the deficit spending spree. I cosponsor H.J.Res. 3, which proposes a balance budget amendment to the Constitution; H.R. 2056, which sunsets unauthorized spending programs; and H.Con.Res. 44, which would require the Comptroller General to present an annual fiscal state of the nation to Congress.
2. How involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict should the U.S. get?
Beard: The United States should honor its commitments to its allies. Russian aggression is a threat to the global economy, and we should be working to help build Ukraine to the point that it can defend and hold itself up.
Mann: Russia’s war against Ukraine is indefensible and atrocious. I support Ukraine and want to see them be successful, but I could not vote for the recent additional supplemental funding package, which was irresponsible and bloated with unused funds left from the first package. By many accounts, we are in the beginning of a recession — we have to end our spending addiction. Sound spending policy has never been more important.
3. Kansas State University’s enrollment has dropped by 20%. Should the federal government help? Why or why not? If so, how?
Beard: The cost of a college education has outpaced inflation over the past 30 years. Meanwhile the minimum wage has not been adjusted since 2009. Affording a college education is becoming harder and harder, yet more and more jobs require a degree of some sort.
Mann: As a former student body president of Kansas State University, I am a proud member of the K-State family. Finding ways to increase enrollment at K-State, and all the other institutions of higher education in our state, is a priority for me as a citizen and legislator. I am a fierce champion of Kansas culture and values, making sure our educational system stays grounded in our way of life will ensure we have a bright future.
4. The overall costs of operating a farm continue to climb. What will you do to curb the rising input costs for farmers?
Beard: The United States government can and should continue supporting our agricultural industry as economic crises and climate crises threaten their livelihoods. By enacting laws establishing an agricultural right to repair, our farmers can save money and time on maintaining their equipment. By actually working to find a solution for the climate crisis, we can address rising energy costs and water shortages. We can also address rising input costs by allowing our farmers to grow crops that are less water intensive, such as industrial hemp.
Mann: To decrease input costs on the farm, we must push back on government spending, fix our weakened supply chains and end the war on fossil fuel. The Biden Administration’s spending habits and big government overreach are only making the inflation and supply chain problems worse. This year, I led 83 of my colleagues in sending a letter to the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) demanding that they eliminate duties on phosphate fertilizer imported from Morocco and impose no new duties on urea ammonium fertilizer from Trinidad and Tobago. After this and a testimony before the ITC, the court overturned the decision.
5. What should the government do in light of the findings of the Jan. 6 investigation?
Beard: If it is found that someone tried to overturn the results of a free and fair election because they did not like the results, they should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Forcefully entering the Capitol, disrupting its business, and taking down the American flag and replacing it with the flag of one man’s name is a disgusting act and anyone found to be organizing it should be held responsible.
Mann: I am a proponent of free and fair elections and the right to peacefully protest as guaranteed by the First Amendment. Violence and the destruction of property, however, have no place in America. The Jan. 6 committee is an overtly partisan, politically motivated charade. Investigations into the bad actors of Jan. 6 were already underway, so the committee’s formation is redundant.
6. What is your top priority?
Beard: My top priority as a representative is to make sure the voices of Kansans are heard, and not the voices of party leadership, regardless of who that may be. Enact a federal right to repair. End the prohibition on marijuana. Respect the choice that Kansas made on Aug. 2 and codify Roe as some are debating a federal abortion ban.
Mann: My top priority is advocating for American agriculture and Kansas conservative values. When I think of advocating for agriculture in Washington, D.C., I think of the Farm Bill, which needs to be reauthorized for 2023. My top three priorities for that piece of legislation are protecting and strengthening crop insurance, promoting ag trade, and ensuring that nothing in the bill amounts to federal government overreach that will needlessly burden our ag producers. In terms of Kansas conservative values, I think of the right to life, our Second Amendment rights, personal responsibility, faith, hard work, and love of country.
7. Can you give an example when you worked with people of an opposing political viewpoint to accomplish something important?
Beard: I have worked with local responsible conservatives and moderates to get qualified candidates onto the school board and into the city commission. These are people who I know I disagree with on a number of issues, but that I know I can trust their judgment even if we don’t have the same solutions in mind.
Mann: Earlier this term I worked with my colleagues across the aisle to introduce the Affordable Housing for Homeless Veterans Act. This bill, which also passed the U.S. Senate and was signed into law as part of a larger package, increased the number of affordable housing options to help reduce veteran homelessness. Our job on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee is to ensure that we are doing right by our veterans. By allowing the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to sell, lease, rent, or donate a home acquired by the Department, our bill created more housing options for veterans and affordable solutions for our nation’s heroes.