Two candidates will appear on the ballot for a U.S. House seat for Kansas’ 1st District. The Republican candidate, incumbent Rep. Tracey Mann, has held the seat since 2021 and previously served as lieutenant governor in Kansas from 2018 to 2019. Democrat James “Jimmy” Beard, is a high school math teacher in Garden City. He moved to Kansas in 2009 and graduated from Fort Hays State University with a bachelor's degree in education.

Responses have been edited for space.