The Riley County government is seeking voter approval of a 0.2% countywide sales tax for road and bridge projects.
If the ballot question is approved by voters on Tuesday, all sales tax proceeds would be used for road and bridge improvements, including maintenance and construction. These projects would be outside of the Manhattan city limits.
Here are a few tidbits to help as you make your decision.
When would it start, and for how long?
It would start Jan. 1, 2023 and last for five years.
How much money would it generate?
It would generate $10 million over the tax’s lifespan.
What would the new sales tax rate be?
The sales tax rate in Manhattan would increase from 8.95% to 9.15%.
How would the tax revenue be used?
The county plans to use about 42% of the potential revenue for construction projects, 35% for bridge, 14% for asphalt overlays and 9% for culverts.
Officials estimate $5.7 million would go to projects in the area immediately outside the Manhattan city limits and $4.3 million would go to projects in rural Riley County.
If approved, the county has 23 proposed projects:
Bridge replacements (Lasita Road Bridge, Silver Creek Road, Sunstead Lane, Carlson Road, Green Randolph Road, Crooked Creek Road and Kansas Avenue, west of Riley)
Culvert replacements (Jerusalem Road, Lasita Road, Halls Ravine Road, Airport Road, Kitten Creek Road and two at Wildcat Creek Road)
Road reconstruction (Wildcat Creek Road — Skyway Drive west 2.1 miles, K-13/U.S. 24 intersection, K-113/U.S. 24 intersection, Marlatt Avenue from Denison Avenue to Browning Avenue, which is design only)
Five asphalt overlay projects
How did we get here?
The current 0.5% countywide sales tax, which is shared by the city and county governments, comes to the end of its 10-year term on Dec. 31, 2022.
Instead of renewing the tax together, the Manhattan city government broke away from the county for its own 0.5% citywide tax, which incorporated the Pottawatomie County portion of Manhattan.
In 2020, Manhattan voters approved the tax, which starts Jan. 1, 2023, and lasts for 10 years.