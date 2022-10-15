Two candidates will appear on the ballot for Kansas House District 67.
The Republican candidate, incumbent Mike Dodson, has held the seat since 2021 and previously served on the Manhattan City Commission from 2015 to 2019. He also had a 37-year career in the U.S. Army, including a stint as the commanding general at Fort Riley.
Democrat Kim Zito is a military wife and received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from New York University in 1997 along with her master’s at the University of London in 2006.
Responses have been edited for space.
1. What do you think are the key education issues in K-12?
Dodson: We have fully funded K-12. All will have to work hard to make up for the shortfalls experienced due to the pandemic. Our teachers and support personnel worked very hard to provide the best education they could, but testing shows we have lost ground to the standards. Special ed was not funded to the 92% target. The federal government is supposed to pay 40%, but they don’t. In order to achieve the educational outcomes we desire, it will take a team effort. We will need a frequent evaluation of the curriculum to ensure the right subjects are being taught and the strong participation of parents in support of homework.
Zito: In the mornings, if I drop my son off at the school, I can see school staff scrambling to cover shortages, and I’m not naive to think this doesn’t hurt morale. Meanwhile, USD 383 is trying to creatively recruit residents to drive buses because there aren’t enough bus drivers to fill the demand. Fully funding schools — including special education — is the very least the state can do to keep the doors open. In fact, we must stop legislating hostile teaching environments. The state legislature really needs to keep its nose out of the business of curriculum. This is why we have an elected State Board of Education.
2. What can/should the state do to support universities that are facing falling enrollment?
Dodson: The pandemic caused some to pause or choose alternate paths. The costs are causing some students and parents to choose lower-cost alternatives. The re-evaluation of offering in-state tuition will help attract our Kansas seniors and those from adjacent states. We must also renew our efforts to attract foreign students to our great universities. The research done at our universities is significant, yet underappreciated. Research brings in new business partners, grows those business relationships, and serves as a magnet for other businesses. We should include our technical colleges. Kansas must help to grow these colleges, so they can accommodate the students necessary to meet the high-tech job requirements of our businesses.
Zito: First, we need to understand why enrollment is falling. Is it because Kansas’ trade schools and alternative higher education programs are increasing their enrollments? Is it because university tuition is too expensive? Is it because potential students and their families don’t feel confident in the programs and degrees that our universities offer? Is it because state policies are making Kansas’s quality of life unattractive for 18- to 22-year-olds? We must first understand the reasons behind falling enrollment, then we can begin brainstorming and discussing solutions.
3. Do you support expanding Medicaid? Why or why not?
Dodson: Kansas needs to have Medicaid expansion. Kansas is one of 12 states that hasn’t expanded Medicaid, so we have learned a lot from the states that have gone before us. Many don’t realize that many our larger hospitals are in financial stress. These larger hospitals in-turn support multiple smaller hospitals and clinics. Seventy-six of these clinics across the state have either closed or are facing closure. Those eligible for Medicaid expansion programs are those for example, families of three who have an income less than $8,354 per year. That encompasses about 150,000 Kansans. The cost to Kansas is minimal, but the positive impact is high. The federal government pays 90% of the cost. It will mean about $650 million a year coming into Kansas.
Zito: Expand Medicaid so that local hospitals can stay open. People deserve to have immediate access to health care services. If these go away, people will be forced to leave their communities, in search of work, in search of care. Hospitals not only employ health care staff, they feed an entire economy of residents and businesses in the community and the visitors who use the services. Expansion would give 150,000 hardworking Kansans access to health care, including over 7,000 military vets and their families. Medicaid expansion would also create 23,000 new jobs and generate extensive tax revenue
4. How would you support businesses in the state?
Dodson: Economic development is the economic engine of Kansas and allows us to grow revenue, which in turn allows us to pay down our debts, pay our expenses and importantly, reduce our taxes. KSU, the City of Manhattan, and the Chamber of Commerce has worked in partnership over several years to build out the “Edge Plan” which is providing a modern, attractive place for the advancement of science and business. The state of Kansas received $2 billion from the federal government and has accumulated about $1 billion from revenue more than that expected. We have bought down debt by $1 billion for KPERS, have put $750 million in a “rainy day” fund and have achieved a budget surplus. We must invest in those areas which will continue to pay us a return, rather than commit to spend money over the long-term.
Zito: The state legislature should be listening to the business community on what its needs are, how state regulations are impacting job creation or the attraction of new businesses. It needs to review how things have been done and how policies need to change to prepare for the future. Economics and technology are constantly evolving, and we need to be on top of trends, not behind. Business friendly tax structures, incentives that benefit the employer and the community, creative financing and tax credit structures — these are all incentives to attract companies, create jobs, and attract talent.
5. Following the August vote, what, if any changes should Kansas now make to laws governing abortion?
Dodson: During the development of “Value Them Both,” there were three choices: Let the courts continue to decide, let the Legislature decide and let the voters of Kansas decide. I supported putting it to a vote by the people. While it would have been preferable to decide it in the general election, the legislation adopted was for the primary. As it turned out, the voter turnout was very high. The preference of the voters was very clear.
Zito: Let’s be clear here: there were never demands by pro-choice organizations to relax laws. When the U.S. Supreme Court removed the protections surrounding women and their reproductive health care, Kansas stood up and said: “Not here.” I’m extremely proud of Kansas for its overwhelming support of what had been nearly 50 consecutive years of settled law. Aug. 2nd told the country that the status quo must be maintained. The people have spoken. This is an issue that is now resolved, and any return to it is irresponsible of lawmakers, and quite frankly, a dereliction of duty. The people have spoken; it is time to move on.
6. What would be your main priorities as a representative?
Dodson: Economic Development — This has already allowed us to buy down $1 billion in KPERS debt, saving $80 million a year in interest, has established a $500 million budget stabilization fund and we will have an ending balance over $2 billion in 2022 and an even higher ending balance in 2023. Medical — Expansion of Medicaid will help bolster our hospitals and in turn our clinics all of which are under significant budget pressure, and some in danger of closing.
This program impacts approximately 150,000 Kansans who are most in need of help. Housing — Manhattan has provided funding for workforce housing and has undertaken a much need housing study. These initiatives can be matched in the legislature. Housing has been neglected and represents an investment in our state.
Zito: Protect constitutional rights — reproductive rights, marriage rights, the right to birth control, etc. Property tax relief — Since 2002, the state of Kansas has been out of compliance with a state statute established in the 1930s to return sales tax monies back to counties and municipalities in exchange for lowering the mill levies. We deserve this money to be reinstated. We pay sales tax, it ought to come back to us. I’m not in the House yet, and I’m already influencing property tax legislation.
Fully fund education — absolutely including special education. Expand Medicaid.