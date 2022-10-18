Voters Guide

Kansans will have their choice of four candidates for governor on the election ballot Nov. 8.
Incumbent Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly is running for a second term. Her Republican contender, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, seeks to “bring common sense and conservative leadership to Kansas,” according to his campaign website.
Kansas Sen. Dennis Pyle, an independent from Hiawatha, is also on the ballot. Pyle represents District 1, which includes a portion of Pottawatomie County and the city of Manhattan. A farmer by trade, Pyle has served in the Kansas Senate since 2005. The fourth candidate, Seth Cordell, is running as a Libertarian. Cordell is a small business owner and Kansas native, according to his campaign website. Cordell’s and Pyle’s campaigns did not respond to The Mercury’s emails and calls.
1. Is there anything you as governor can do to support the reversal of declining enrollment trends at Kansas universities?
Kelly: Declining enrollment is a result of several factors and needs a multi-faceted solution. Ensuring that state financial support for higher education is sufficient to keep tuition affordable is foremost. Partnering with our universities to provide substantial need-based scholarship opportunities is another. I have done both of those as governor. Longer term, attracting young families to Kansas, increasing enrollment in our K-12 system, would provide a pipeline of potential college students. Thus, my focus on job creation, affordable housing, childcare availability, and other quality of life issues.
Schmidt: The trend of declining enrollment at our public universities was accelerated by the government’s COVID lockdowns. For the first three of the past four years, state financial support for higher education was weak, increasing this election year only because of the wave of state tax revenues caused by federal bailouts and inflation-driven tax revenues. Steady year-over-year state support for higher education, including for recruitment, is important to help institutional leadership plan and execute strategies to grow enrollment.
2. In your view, does the public education system need more money? Or is it appropriately funded right now?
Kelly: When I first took office, our schools were drastically underfunded, and our children and families were suffering the consequences. For the last four years, we have fully funded our K-12 system. We have also invested heavily in school-based mental health services and learning loss programs to address some of the issues exacerbated by the pandemic. And, while it is an unfunded mandate, Kansas can no longer wait for the federal government to fund its share of special education. I have, and will again, propose a phased-in approach to increasing state investment in special education.
Schmidt: Our Kansas public schools have been constitutionally funded largely since Republicans in the Legislature and former Gov. Jeff Colyer enacted a school funding bill in 2018, and I was proud to successfully defend that law before the Kansas Supreme Court. I’ve committed that, as governor, I will continue constitutionally funding our public schools. But fully funding schools can’t be where the conversation ends. The extended school lockdowns did tremendous damage to so many of our kids, and strong support is needed to remediate that harm. As governor, I will focus on putting kids and parents first in education, empowering parents to ensure each child gets the education best suited for his or her own needs, regardless of a family’s income or zip code.
3. Should transgender girls be allowed to compete in girls’ sports? Why or why not?
Kelly: All children deserve to compete on a level playing field. If there are concerns about eligibility of individuals, the Kansas State High School Activities Association is the statutorily created entity that has the authority and responsibility to adjudicate based on the facts and evidence presented. These judgments should not be pre-determined by politicians.
Schmidt: No. I’ve heard from Kansans of all political stripes across our state who agree that biological males should not be allowed to compete in sports reserved for female athletes. Our current governor was wrong to twice veto the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act and was wrong to mislead Kansans about her position. My position has always been crystal clear that this is a matter of fairness for biologically female athletes, and I will sign into law the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act within the first 100 days of my time in office.
4. What’s your stance on the legalization of marijuana?
Kelly: I have long supported legalizing medical marijuana and will work with the Kansas Legislature to pass a thoughtful law next session to do that. There are thousands of Kansans with severe seizure disorders, PTSD or chronic pain conditions who would benefit from medical marijuana. Legalizing would go a long way in mitigating opioid overuse in the state. Kansas is one of just three states that does not permit some form of medical marijuana use. We have had families move away from our state to get the care they need elsewhere. I want Kansans to be able to stay here in their home state.
Schmidt: I oppose legalization of illegal drugs, including marijuana, that fuel so much criminal misbehavior in our state. But I recognize that most Kansans, like myself, are sympathetic to narrow circumstances, like late-stage cancer patients and veterans with PTSD, where legitimate medical professionals approve of the limited use of cannabis case-by-case as they do with other controlled substances. If the Legislature decides to move in that direction, I will ensure that the law enforcement community has a seat at the table to develop meaningful guardrails so controlled medical availability does not become an invitation to recreational use as happened in Colorado and Oklahoma.
5. Following the August vote on abortion, should Kansas’ law on abortion be changed in any way, and if so how?
Kelly: I stand with the majority of Kansans who do not want the government involved in their private healthcare decisions. It’s clear that this issue isn’t a partisan issue. Kansans of all political stripes agree that maintaining fundamental rights and leaving private healthcare decisions to women and their physicians are Kansas values. I will not support any regressive legislation that takes away rights from Kansans or threatens our ability to attract new business to Kansas.
Schmidt: I am pro-life like many Kansans and prefer a future in Kansas with fewer abortions, not more. Kansans voted on Aug. 2 and that result must be respected, so my top priority as governor will be defending the existing reasonable regulations already on the books that share broad, bipartisan support across our state.