Voters approved a 0.5% citywide sales tax measure, which aims to generate more money toward public infrastructure, debt reduction and economic development.
According to unofficial results posted Tuesday, 11,138 voters, or 60%, approved the measure while 7,212 people, or 40%, rejected it.
The city government would use 70% of the 10-year tax for debt and infrastructure, 20% for economic development and 10% for workforce housing, which administrators define as a program that will create affordable housing that will draw people to the community. City administrators said the sales tax measure can help the area as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials estimate annual revenues increasing from $3 million under the current countywide tax to $6.5 million per year with the new tax.
The sales tax rate in Manhattan increases to 9.45% in Pottawatomie County and remains at 8.95% in Riley County. The new tax will begin in 2023.